Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) received the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award in Boston Sunday night for her work to expand health care access for Americans and for leading Democrats' efforts to retake the House and "elect the most diverse Congress in our nation's history."

Details: At the event in the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Pelosi spoke out against Alabama's restrictive abortion ban. "I don't think any politician should have anything to say about a woman’s timing or size of her family or a woman’s health," she said. President Kennedy's daughter, Caroline Kennedy, gave Pelosi the award.