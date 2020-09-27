30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi: "It doesn't matter" what faith Amy Coney Barrett believes in

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday it's "appropriate for people to ask" about how faithful Judge Amy Coney Barrett would be to the Constitution, but that her religious beliefs are not relevant.

Why it matters: Some Republicans have accused Democrats of crossing a line by questioning Barrett's religious views. Pelosi and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, like Barrett, are practicing Catholics.

What she's saying: "It doesn't matter what her faith is, what religion she believes in. What matters is does she believe in the Constitution of the United States," Pelosi said when host Jake Tapper asked if it was appropriate for senators to question Barrett about her Catholic faith.

  • "I think it's appropriate for people to ask her about how faithful she would be to the Constitution of the United States, whatever her faith," Pelosi said. "Does she believe in the precedent on the Supreme Court that has upheld the Affordable Care Act?"

Flashback: When Democrats expressed concern during her confirmation hearing to the 7th District U.S. Court of Appeals and pressed her on her religious beliefs, Barrett replied, "It's never appropriate for a judge to impose that judge’s personal convictions, whether they arise from faith or anywhere else, on the law."

Jacob Knutson
Trump introduces Amy Coney Barrett as nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg

President Trump announced he's nominating federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

Why it matters: She could give conservatives a 6-3 majority on the high court, and her nomination sets in motion a scramble among Senate Republicans to confirm her with 38 days before the election. Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to have the votes to confirm Barrett with the current majority.

Jacob Knutson
What they're saying: Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the Rose Garden of the White House on Sept. 26. Photo: Oliver Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic and Republican lawmakers along with other leading political figures reacted to President Trump's Saturday afternoon nomination of federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

What they're saying: "President Trump could not have made a better decision," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement. "Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an exceptionally impressive jurist and an exceedingly well-qualified nominee to the Supreme Court of the United States."

Sam Baker
Where Amy Coney Barrett stands on the biggest issues

Photo: Aurora Samperio/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Judge Amy Coney Barrett — expected to be named by President Trump today to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — would give conservatives a 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court, and an edge on issues from abortion to the limits of presidential power.

The big picture: Republicans love the federal appeals court judge's age — she is only 48 — and her record as a steadfast social conservative.

