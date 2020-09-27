Pelosi: "It doesn't matter" what faith Amy Coney Barrett believes in

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday it's "appropriate for people to ask" about how faithful Judge Amy Coney Barrett would be to the Constitution, but that her religious beliefs are not relevant.

Why it matters: Some Republicans have accused Democrats of crossing a line by questioning Barrett's religious views. Pelosi and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, like Barrett, are practicing Catholics.

What she's saying: "It doesn't matter what her faith is, what religion she believes in. What matters is does she believe in the Constitution of the United States," Pelosi said when host Jake Tapper asked if it was appropriate for senators to question Barrett about her Catholic faith.

"I think it's appropriate for people to ask her about how faithful she would be to the Constitution of the United States, whatever her faith," Pelosi said. "Does she believe in the precedent on the Supreme Court that has upheld the Affordable Care Act?"

Flashback: When Democrats expressed concern during her confirmation hearing to the 7th District U.S. Court of Appeals and pressed her on her religious beliefs, Barrett replied, "It's never appropriate for a judge to impose that judge’s personal convictions, whether they arise from faith or anywhere else, on the law."