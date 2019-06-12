House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) addressed President Trump's recent public criticisms of her for the first time, saying at the Peter G. Peterson Foundation’s 2019 Fiscal Summit, "my stock goes up every time he attacks me."

Details: Pelosi also said she's "done" talking about Trump, whom she called the "diverter of attention in chief" over his Mexico tariffs threat, which she said was a distraction from the Mueller report. Pelosi declined to confirm reports that she said she wants to see Trump in prison, not impeached. But she did say impeachment's "not off the table."