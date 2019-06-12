House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) addressed President Trump's recent public criticisms of her for the first time, saying at the Peter G. Peterson Foundation’s 2019 Fiscal Summit, "my stock goes up every time he attacks me."
Details: Pelosi also said she's "done" talking about Trump, whom she called the "diverter of attention in chief" over his Mexico tariffs threat, which she said was a distraction from the Mueller report. Pelosi declined to confirm reports that she said she wants to see Trump in prison, not impeached. But she did say impeachment's "not off the table."
The big picture: Trump called Pelosi a "disgrace" and a "nasty, vindictive, horrible person" during a Fox News interview last week.
Why it matters: Pelosi has adopted a notably more confrontational public posture in recent weeks, as she tries to defuse the impeachment fever rising among House Democrats, per Axios' Mike Allen.
What they're saying: Reuters reported White House Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said at the conference later of Pelosi, "We’re not done with her. I doubt she’s done with us. We’ll see how long that holds up."
