Patriots attempt just 3 passes in windy win over Bills

The Patriots ran the ball, and ran it and ran it some more, beating the Bills, 14-10, on Monday night to stay atop the AFC.

By the numbers: With wind gusts up to 60 mph in Buffalo, New England attempted just three passes, the fewest in a game since the Bills in Week 3 of 1974 against the Jets (two).

What they're saying: Patriots center and captain David Andrews called it one of the most memorable games of his football career.

"I don't know if I've ever played in a game where we've thrown the football three times, and I've been playing football since I was 6 years old. 6 years old, [we] threw the football more than that."

Offensive play selection: Run, Run, Run, Run, Run, Run, Run, Run, Run, Run, Pass, Run, Run, Run, Run, Run, Run, Run, Run, Run, Run, Run, Run, Run, Run, Run, Run, Run, Run, Run, Run, Run, Run, Run, Run, Run, Run, Run, Run, Run, Run, Run, Run, Pass, Pass, Run, Run, Run, Run.

