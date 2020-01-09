A care model for the sickest patients doesn't work

What happened: Unexpected life changes or holes in social programs derailed the lives of many patients who were getting the extra help, and forced them to put their health needs on the back burner.

One patient who participated in the study told the Tradeoffs podcast that he lost contact with his social workers and providers because he was evicted and became homeless — leading to many repeat visits to his hospital.

The bottom line: Giving extra health care support to patients who are struggling with poverty, addiction, hunger and other issues is still the right thing to do.

But that model doesn't cure the deeper problems within other parts of the country's social safety net, like housing.

