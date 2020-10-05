1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey to retire in 2022

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) in the Capitol on Sept. 22. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) announced Monday that he will not run for re-election in 2022.

Why it matters: Pennsylvania is a key swing state that the Biden and Trump campaigns are jockeying hard to win in November — although Trump won Pennsylvania by less than 1 percentage point four years ago. Toomey also said he will not run for governor in 2022, which leaves two open races in the state.

What he's saying: "As I say, I've got two years left. And my intention is to work as hard as I possibly can," Toomey said at a press conference.

  • "It is my hope that I'll be the chairman of the Senate Banking Committee because I am hopeful and cautiously optimistic that my Republican colleagues will prevail in a number of tough races and we will be in the majority."
  • Toomey reiterated his support for President Trump and the president's re-election campaign, saying he hoped to work under Trump for two more years.

Ursula PeranoSam Baker
Updated 29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of America's larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

Shane Savitsky
33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced Monday that she tested positive for coronavirus.

Why it matters: She is the latest member of President Trump's inner circle to be diagnosed with the illness over the last few days.

Orion Rummler
Updated 1 hour ago - Health

10 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week

Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

10 states set new highs last week for coronavirus infections recorded in a single day, according to the COVID Tracking Project (CTP) and state health departments. Wyoming surpassed its record from the previous week.

Why it matters: While cases and hospitalizations have been trending up in the Midwest and through western states for weeks, a burst of record-high infections in the Northeast — and most notably, in New York — is new.

