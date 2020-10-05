Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey to retire in 2022

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) announced Monday that he will not run for re-election in 2022.

Why it matters: Pennsylvania is a key swing state that the Biden and Trump campaigns are jockeying hard to win in November — although Trump won Pennsylvania by less than 1 percentage point four years ago. Toomey also said he will not run for governor in 2022, which leaves two open races in the state.

What he's saying: "As I say, I've got two years left. And my intention is to work as hard as I possibly can," Toomey said at a press conference.