Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey to retire in 2022

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) in the Capitol on Sept. 22. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images
Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) announced Monday that he will not run for re-election in 2022.
Why it matters: Pennsylvania is a key swing state that the Biden and Trump campaigns are jockeying hard to win in November — although Trump won Pennsylvania by less than 1 percentage point four years ago. Toomey also said he will not run for governor in 2022, which leaves two open races in the state.
What he's saying: "As I say, I've got two years left. And my intention is to work as hard as I possibly can," Toomey said at a press conference.
- "It is my hope that I'll be the chairman of the Senate Banking Committee because I am hopeful and cautiously optimistic that my Republican colleagues will prevail in a number of tough races and we will be in the majority."
- Toomey reiterated his support for President Trump and the president's re-election campaign, saying he hoped to work under Trump for two more years.