Partner of fallen Capitol Police officer: Trump "needs to be in prison" for Jan. 6 riot

The longtime partner of late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick said Monday that former President Trump "needs to be in prison" for his role in the deadly Jan. 6 riot.

Why it matters: Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the riot, Sandra Garza told "PBS NewsHour" that she holds Trump "100 percent responsible" for her partner's death.

Sicknick suffered two strokes and died of natural causes after clashing with rioters during the Jan. 6 attack, according to Washington, D.C.'s chief medical examiner.

Garza also reiterated that Congress should hold the former president accountable for the riot, adding that "if they don't stand up and say enough is enough, it is just going to continue."

What they're saying: "Clearly he doesn't support law enforcement," Garza told host Judy Woodruff about Trump.