Paris knife attack near former Charlie Hebdo office spurs terror probe

French authorities opened a terrorism investigation on Friday after a knife attack seriously wounded two people near the former offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, AP reports.

Why it matters: While the attacks motivation remains unclear, it happened at the same time as the trial of 14 accused accomplices in the 2015 killings of 12 of Charlie Hebdo's staff. The newspaper became a target of Islamic extremism after it angered many Muslims around the world by publishing cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.