Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Parents of survivors sue Oxford Community Schools over shooting

Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, on Dec. 7. Photo: Emily Elconin/Getty Images

The parents of two students who survived the school shooting at Oxford High School Nov. 30 filed a civil lawsuit against the school district on Thursday.

Why it matters: The parents, Jeffrey and Brandi Franz, allege the district violated state law and the 14th Amendment's guarantee of equal protection by acting in “reckless disregard” for the victims’ safety.

The big picture: The lawsuit claims there was clear evidence that the shooter was planning to cause bodily harm to the students and staff at the school and that the district did not act to prevent a school shooting.

  • Michigan school officials had the legal grounds to search alleged shooter's backpack and locker but did not do so, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald told CNN on Monday.
  • A 15-year-old suspect has been arrested and accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people during the shooting.
  • The 15 year old's parents have also been been arrested and charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Go deeper: Prosecutors "haven't ruled out" charging school officials in Michigan shooting

Linh Ta, author of Des Moines
Dec 8, 2021 - Axios Des Moines

Des Moines debates return of school resource officers

Des Moines school board members listen as parents share concerns about classroom violence. Screenshot via Zoom

Some parents in the Des Moines school district are asking for the return of school resource officers.

What's happening: A parent expressed concern about videos and reports of violence in buildings during a board meeting Tuesday night.

  • But the majority of speakers, including students and staff, said they don't want officers to return, sharing concerns about criminalizing kids and disproportionate penalizations against students of color.
Jennifer A. Kingson
Dec 8, 2021 - Economy & Business

School buses that track your child's location

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

New York City is the biggest school district to gear up for an Uber-like GPS-based system that tracks each pupil's school bus ride, letting parents know where their child is in real time.

Why it matters: For parents, teachers and school administrators, the ability to follow each student's daily commute adds a layer of safety and peace of mind — and helps all parties adjust plans when there are traffic jams, weather problems or other snarls.

Rebecca Falconer
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Michigan man charged with assaulting officers at Capitol riot

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Photo: Brent Stirton/Getty Images

A Michigan man charged over the U.S. Capitol riot was accused in federal court in Detroit Wednesday of using chemical spray on law enforcement officers during the insurrection.

The big picture: Tim Levon Boughner, 41, of Romeo, is one of more than 700 people who've been arrested in nearly all 50 states over the Capitol breach — including over 220 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, per a Department of Justice statement.

