Parents split on safety of sending kids to school

49% of parents said they would probably or definitely send their child to school this fall, according to a paper published in JAMA Pediatrics, while 31% were likely to keep their child home this fall even if schools opened for in-person instruction.

What they're saying: "Schools need to act soon to allay parental concerns," the authors write."It is also critical that structural barriers to families making the choice that works best for them are acknowledged and remedied where possible to minimize worsening disparities."