55 mins ago - Health

Parents split on safety of sending kids to school

Reproduced from Kroshus, et. al, 2020, "Plans of US Parents Regarding School Attendance for Their Children in the Fall of 2020"; Chart: Axios Visuals

49% of parents said they would probably or definitely send their child to school this fall, according to a paper published in JAMA Pediatrics, while 31% were likely to keep their child home this fall even if schools opened for in-person instruction.

What they're saying: "Schools need to act soon to allay parental concerns," the authors write."It is also critical that structural barriers to families making the choice that works best for them are acknowledged and remedied where possible to minimize worsening disparities."

Axios
Updated 9 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 170,000 and cases rose past 5.4 million in the U.S. on Sunday evening, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 1.8 million have recovered.

The big picture: Six states set new highs last week for novel coronavirus infections recorded in a single day. However, dramatic single-day rises have become less frequent as the country's outbreak begins to slow down. But some states are still facing serious spikes and rising hospitalizations.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 21,674,130 — Total deaths: 775,275— Total recoveries: 13,678,618Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 5,403,361 — Total deaths: 170,052 — Total recoveries: 1,833,037 — Total tests: 67,203,219Map.
  3. Health: The coronavirus-connected heart ailment that could lead to sudden death in athletes — FDA issues emergency use authorization for Yale's saliva coronavirus test.
  4. Education: "Historic" laptop demand leads to shortages ahead of remote school — Why learning pods aren't a panacea for remote learning — The COVID-19 learning cliff.
  5. World: New Zealand delays election to Oct. 17 amid fresh outbreak — Passengers tested for COVID-19 ahead of Italy's first Mediterranean cruise since lockdown — The U.S. is far behind other rich countries in coronavirus response.
  6. Politics: Kushner defends COVID response: "We're still below the peak" of 2,500 daily deaths.
Rashaan Ayesh
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kushner defends COVID response: "We're still below the peak" of 2,500 daily deaths

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner defended the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday, telling CBS News' "Face the Nation" that the current rate of deaths is "still below" the May peak of 2,500 per day and that "we know a lot more than we did five months ago."

Why it matters: The U.S. is one of the few wealthy countries that has failed to suppress the outbreak, reporting a total of over 5.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly 170,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic — by far the highest death rate in the world, according to Johns Hopkins.

