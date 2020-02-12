41 mins ago - Economy & Business

"Parasite" studio CJ Entertainment takes stake in Skydance Media

Dan Primack

CEO of Skydance Media David Ellison (left) with Terminator actors on Oct. 23, 2019 in Beijing, China. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Skydance Media, a Hollywood film studio whose franchises include Mission Impossible and Terminator, raised $275 million in new equity funding at around a $2.3 billion valuation. RedBird Capital Partners led, and was joined by South Korea's CJ Entertainment and return backer Tencent.

Why it matters: This comes just days after CJ Entertainment's Parasite became the first foreign-language film to win the Academy Award for best picture, and could help Skydance access a deep library of IP that hasn't yet been introduced to U.S. audiences.

The bottom line:

"I've looked at this space for the past 25 years and was uncomfortable with it, but the real game-changer is subscription video-on-demand... The model is phenomenal for financial investors because you can usually get costs back the day you deliver to an Amazon or Netflix, and then earn a contractual return over the next two to four quarters."
— Gerry Cardinale, RedBird Capital Partners

Sara Fischer

"Parasite" makes history with Oscars win

Director Bong Joon-ho accepting an Oscar for "Parasite" onstage during the 92nd Academy Awards. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Parasite" won the top award at the Oscars on Sunday night — becoming the first foreign language film to do so in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.

Why it matters: It's a historic moment for the entertainment industry, which has been criticized for its lack of diversity on and off the screen.

Scott RosenbergSara Fischer

Amazon announces big earnings beat

Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Amazon announced strong quarterly results Thursday after the market close, with $6.47 earnings per share on an expected $4.04 (per FactSet) and total revenue of $87.44 billion on $86.02 billion expected.

Why it matters: Wall Street has wondered whether Amazon's huge investments in one-day delivery and cloud services would depress its financial performance. This quarter, at least, gave investors a positive surprise.

Sara Fischer

HBO Max will lean into mobile viewing

Photo: Consumer Technology Association

The HBO Max team is looking at ways to make the streaming service more mobile-friendly than some of its subscription video competitors.

Why it matters: If AT&T can build an app that can successfully leans into mobile, it may be able to capture an audience that Netflix and Hulu have intentionally been less focused on, at least to date.

