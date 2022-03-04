Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The 2022 Paralympics Winter Games officially got underway in Beijing Friday.

The big picture: The Games — which end March 13 — come against the backdrop of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The International Paralympic Committee this week banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in the Paralympic Winter Games.

The International Olympic Committee has "strongly condemned" Russia for violating the Olympic Truce when it attacked Ukraine.

The truce, a resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly last year, began seven days before the start of the Beijing Olympics and ends seven days after the closing of the Paralympic Games, which are slated to take until March 13.

What they're saying: The president of the International Paralympic Committee said during Friday's opening ceremony that he was "horrified" by the invasion, adding "the 21st Century is a time for dialogue and diplomacy, not war and hate."

"At the IPC we aspire to a better and more inclusive world, free from discrimination, free from hate, free from ignorance and free from conflict," he added.

What to watch: Three delegations are making their Winter Paralympics debut, Azerbaijan, Israel and Puerto Rico, and three more are back after lengthy absences, Liechtenstein, Estonia and Latvia, Axios' Jeff Tracy reports.

In photos:

Flag bearers Tyler Carter and Danelle Umstead of the U.S. lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony. Photo: Wang He/Getty Images for International Paralympic Committee



The Paralympic flame is lit in the stadium by Paralympic athlete Li Duan. Photo: Christoph Soeder/picture alliance via Getty Images

A torchbearer lights the Paralympics cauldron during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics. Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

A firework display is seen above the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics. Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Ukrainian flag bearer Maksym Yarovyi during the Opening Ceremony. Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Ukrainian flag bearer Maksym Yarovyi enters the stadium. Photo: Christoph Soeder/picture alliance via Getty Images

A torchbearer carries the Olympic flame during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics. Photo: Wang He/Getty Images for International Paralympic Committee

China's President Xi Jinping waves during the opening ceremony. Photo: Mohd Rasfan/AFP via Getty Images

Torch bearers pass the flame to each other during the Beijing 2022 Paralympic torch relay at Shougang Park on March 4. Photo: Andrea Verdelli/Getty Images

