Pandemic-era pedestrian deaths are up

Data: Governors Highway Safety Association; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Pedestrian deaths rose precipitously in almost every state in the first 15 months of the pandemic, according to preliminary Governors Highway Safety Association data.

GHSA projects 3,441 pedestrians were killed in collisions with vehicles in the U.S., a 17% increase from 2020.

Zoom in: South Carolina had the highest rates of pedestrian deaths, with 2.95 fatalities per 100,000 people in the first half of 2021 — up 30% from 1.44 fatalities per 100,000 people in the first half of 2020.

Thirteen states saw jumps of 40% or more in pedestrian fatalities.