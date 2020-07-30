Jul 30, 2020 - Economy & Business

Pandemic forces YMCAs to close

Kim Hart, author of Cities

A camper plays Minecraft at the Danvers YMCA Summer Camp in Danvers, Massachusetts, earlier this month. Photo: Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images.

The financial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing YMCAs across the U.S. to close their doors.

Why it matters: In many communities, the local YMCA is a vital resource for youth in need of after-school activities, organized sports and summer camps. Local chapters also serve as food pantries and shelters during crises.

Driving the news: This week, the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities in Minnesota said it will close fitness centers in St. Paul, Lino Lakes and Prior Lake, and the organization is considering repurposing them as "community hubs," the StarTribune reports.

  • The Y in West Dallas also announced its closure, per the Dallas CBS affiliate. The closest Y location is 6 miles away, which is too far for children to travel after school or for families without cars.
  • The pandemic sped up the closure of a YMCA building in New Haven, Connecticut, which had been open since 1971, and was in need of expensive renovations. The community center is trying to build a new location, but has a long approval process ahead, per the New Haven Register.
  • In May, three Chicago-area Ys closed permanently due to the "enormous strain" from the coronavirus outbreak, per NBC5 Chicago.

Background: Many YMCAs were already struggling financially before the outbreak due to declining membership and increasing costs of maintaining old buildings.

What they're saying: "I'm very concerned, because like most nonprofits, most of our YMCAs don't have significant reserves," YMCA CEO Kevin Washington recently told Time. "We're sure that there will be some YMCAs that will not be able to survive."

Kia Kokalitcheva
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Trump says he wants to ban TikTok app

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump said Friday that he plans to ban Chinese video app TikTok as soon as Saturday, via either executive order or emergency economic powers, according to White House press pool comments.

Why it matters: TikTok has been caught in the crossfires of the United States' escalating tensions with China.

Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 17,507,359 — Total deaths: 678,226 — Total recoveries — 10,258,424Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 4,558,994 — Total deaths: 153,311 — Total recoveries: 1,438,160 — Total tests: 55,372,983Map.
  3. Politics: White House, Democrats at stimulus stalemateCDC director says he wasn't involved in decision to change data reporting Biden campaign vows virus focus.
  4. Business: Pandemic wipes out 5 years of economic growth in 3 months — PPP was not distributed equally across racial lines.
  5. Public health: More than half of COVID-19 cases from summer camp in Georgia were from kids, CDC says.
  6. World: Boris Johnson pauses England's reopening.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: The untold mental toll of COVID-19.
Mike Allen
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign vows virus focus

Joe Biden puts on a mask after a campaign event in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign contends that President Trump's talk of delaying November's election is an effort to distract, and vows to be what a Biden aide called "laser-focused" on Trump's pandemic response.

Why it matters: After aides convinced the president that the issue was hurting him badly in the polls, Trump has tried for the past two weeks to show renewed focus on the coronavirus, including the restoration of his briefings.

