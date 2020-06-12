1 hour ago - Technology

Democrats want more details on FCC's coronavirus telehealth fund

Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ). Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.

Democratic lawmakers demanded more transparency Friday into how the Federal Communications Commission is doling out $200 million in coronavirus telehealth funding.

Why it matters: The FCC has awarded about half the money, but lawmakers want to know more about health care providers whose applications have not yet been approved.

Details: In a letter to FCC chairman Ajit Pai, House Energy & Commerce Committee chairman Frank Pallone and communications subcommittee chairman Mike Doyle ask the agency to provide a public docket on its website by June 19 with all the applications it has received for funding from the COVID-19 Telehealth Program.

  • The agency should provide weekly updates on which applications have been approved, the dates funds were disbursed and a summary of any uses or devices that were not approved for reimbursement, the lawmakers said.
  • "We have heard reports that many health care providers are facing issues obtaining funds, particularly those serving tribal lands," the lawmakers wrote. "Similarly, health care providers report they have been unable to receive funding for some important telehealth equipment that we believe should be covered under the law."

Background: The CARES Act provided the FCC with funding to bolster telehealth offerings by healthcare providers.

  • The FCC said this week it has approved nearly $105 million for 305 health care providers across 42 states and Washington, D.C.
  • The FCC declined comment.

Updated 10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 7,550,933 — Total deaths: 422,136 — Total recoveries — 3,563,915Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 2,026,073 — Total deaths: 113,883 — Total recoveries: 540,292 — Total tested: 21,933,301Map.
  3. Public health: Nursing homes are running out of protective gear despite the government's coronavirus promises.
  4. Business: Treasury leans against naming small businesses that received PPP loans.
  5. 2020 election: Trump ramps up travel with coronavirus disclaimer at rallies.
  6. 🎡 Entertainment: Theme parks begin reopening after 3 months of coronavirus closures.
Rashaan Ayesh
Updated 17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump targets International Criminal Court for sanctions over war crimes probe

Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump signed an executive order Thursday authorizing economic sanctions and travel restrictions against workers from the International Criminal Court who are investigating American troops and intelligence officials for alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.

Why it matters: This is the ICC's first investigation of U.S. forces, and both Afghan and U.S. officials oppose it. The U.S. does not formally recognize the jurisdiction of the court, and the Trump administration is refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

Dan Primack
59 mins ago - Economy & Business

Treasury leans against naming small businesses that received PPP loans

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The U.S. Treasury Department is leaning against releasing the names of small businesses that received Paycheck Protection Program loans, as first reported by Politico and confirmed by Axios.

Why it matters: Taxpayers bailed out millions of small businesses with hundreds of billions of dollars. But they may never know where the money went ⁠— a lack of transparency that could make it harder to know how well the program worked, or if certain applications were fraudulent.

