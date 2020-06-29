36 mins ago - World

Pakistan Stock Exchange building attacked by gunmen

Police officers secure an area around a body outside the Pakistan Stock Exchange building on Monday. Photo: Asif Hassan/AFP via Getty Images

A Pakistan Stock Exchange building is under attack from gunmen in the capital, Karachi, per Bloomberg.

Details: "Heavily armed special forces have surrounded the building located in the heart of the city’s financial district, where the Pakistan State Bank is located as well as the headquarters of several national and international financial institutions," AP reports. One man told the news agency on Monday he was among a group of brokers huddled inside their offices.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Rebecca Falconer
4 mins ago - World

Netanyahu presses Trump by lobbying U.S. evangelicals to back annexation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset (Israeli parliament) in Jerusalem in May. Photo: Abir Sultan/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a speech to the Christians United for Israel (CUFI) Sunday night asked evangelical supporters to lobby in favor of Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank.

Why it matters: Israeli officials say Netanyahu thinks President Trump is politically vulnerable four months before the U.S. election and that he could lose to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. He thinks Trump needs the evangelical base to go to vote in order to have a chance at winning.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 am. ET: 10,117,700 — Total deaths: 501,281 — Total recoveries — 5,123,827Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 am. ET: 2,548,991 — Total deaths: 125,803 — Total recoveries: 685,164 — Total tested: 30,988,013Map.
  3. World: Global coronavirus death toll exceeds 500,000 with no end in sight.
  4. Congress: Lawmakers replace handshakes and baby-kissing with virtual campaigns — Pandemic rewires the future of Congress — GOP Senate health chairman urges Trump to wear mask to end political debate.
  5. Public health: Anthony Fauci says coronavirus vaccine may not be enough to achieve herd immunity in U.S. — Health secretary says "window is closing" to get virus under control — Former FDA commissioner says aggressive action in COVID-19 hot spots won't see impact for weeks.
Rebecca Falconer
3 hours ago - World

In photos: People around the world mark 50 years of Pride amid pandemic

Artist Chris Williams' Pride Puppets march during the Queer Liberation March for Black Lives & Against Police Brutality on June 28 in New York City. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Events around the world marking 50 years since the first Gay Pride march in New York were canceled over the weekend because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: Organizers of official marches in New York City and other towns instead marked the milestone with online events and visual displays. But marches still took place in several cities, albeit in reduced numbers. Per the New York Times, one of the biggest rallies took place in New York City on Sunday, where thousands attended the Queer Liberation March toward Stonewall, where the LGBTQ movement began.

