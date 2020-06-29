Pakistan Stock Exchange building attacked by gunmen

A Pakistan Stock Exchange building is under attack from gunmen in the capital, Karachi, per Bloomberg.

Details: "Heavily armed special forces have surrounded the building located in the heart of the city’s financial district, where the Pakistan State Bank is located as well as the headquarters of several national and international financial institutions," AP reports. One man told the news agency on Monday he was among a group of brokers huddled inside their offices.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.