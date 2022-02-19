Canadian police take control of Parliament street to end protests

Police on Saturday pushed back protesters in Ottawa, including seizing control of trucks, in an effort to clear anti-vaccine mandate protestors from the capital, AP reports.

Driving the news: Authorities took control of the street in front of Parliament after protesters began blocking Ottawa's downtown last month in opposition to vaccine mandates for truckers.

"We told you to leave. We gave you time to leave. We were slow and methodical, yet you were assaultive and aggressive with officers and the horses. Based on your behaviour, we are responding by including helmets and batons for our safety," Ottawa police wrote in a tweet to protesters on Saturday.

Police arrested protestors "wearing body armor" and carrying smoke grenades, according to a tweet.

There are more than 100 police checkpoints surrounding the downtown, according to the department.

State of play: The Ottawa police department announced on Friday it had arrested over 100 people involved in trucker anti-vaccine mandate protests and towed 21 vehicles.

Ottawa police this week issued a notice to protesters, advising them that anyone blocking streets, or assisting others in the blocking streets, is committing a criminal offense and could be arrested.

