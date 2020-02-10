2020 Oscars viewership falls to record low
Bong Joon Ho accepts the award for Best Director for "Parasite" during the 92nd Oscars. Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images
23.6 million viewers watched the Oscars award ceremony on Sunday, a 20% drop from last year and its lowest rating ever, Variety reports.
The big picture: Award show viewership overall has been in decline for years. ABC's broadcast, which went without a host for the second consecutive year, was only facing competition from reruns on other major networks on Sunday night.
- Viewership among 18-49 year-olds dipped 31% from 2019.
- Overall, however, the Oscars remains the most watched award show of the season, dwarfing both the the Grammys and the Golden Globes by around 5 million viewers each.
