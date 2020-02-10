24 mins ago - Economy & Business

2020 Oscars viewership falls to record low

Marisa Fernandez

Bong Joon Ho accepts the award for Best Director for "Parasite" during the 92nd Oscars. Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

23.6 million viewers watched the Oscars award ceremony on Sunday, a 20% drop from last year and its lowest rating ever, Variety reports.

The big picture: Award show viewership overall has been in decline for years. ABC's broadcast, which went without a host for the second consecutive year, was only facing competition from reruns on other major networks on Sunday night.

  • Viewership among 18-49 year-olds dipped 31% from 2019.
  • Overall, however, the Oscars remains the most watched award show of the season, dwarfing both the the Grammys and the Golden Globes by around 5 million viewers each.

Ursula Perano

Seventh Democratic debate drew in 7.3 million viewers

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images.

Tuesday's Democratic debate hosted by CNN and the Des Moines register was watched by 7.3 million viewers, early data released by Nielsen Media Research shows.

Why it matters: The seventh Democratic debate was watch by slightly more people than the past few debates, which attracted viewers in the six million range. That boost could be for several reasons, including big news events such as President Trump being impeached and the killing of Iran's Gen. Qasem Soleimani. But viewership is still way down from first few debates — which averaged about 12 million viewers each.

Sara Fischer

"Parasite" makes history with Oscars win

Director Bong Joon-ho accepting an Oscar for "Parasite" onstage during the 92nd Academy Awards. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Parasite" won the top award at the Oscars on Sunday night — becoming the first foreign language film to do so in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.

Why it matters: It's a historic moment for the entertainment industry, which has been criticized for its lack of diversity on and off the screen.

Sara Fischer

Trump's State of the Union gets lowest ratings since he took office

President Trump delivers the State of the Union address flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Roughly 37.2 million people tuned in to watch President Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday, according to Nielsen — the fewest number of people that have tuned into the yearly address so far during his presidency.

Why it matters: The event happened amid an already chaotic news cycle surrounding the president's impeachment trial and the Iowa causes. Axios has reported that generally, viewers are beginning to tune out of lots of political storylines, due mostly to saturation.

