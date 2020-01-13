"Joker" leads Oscar nominations with 11

"Joker" led the way among Academy Award nominees on Monday, nabbing 11 nods, including Best Picture.
The big picture: The awards ceremony — like last year's — is set to be a showdown between traditional Hollywood studios and new streaming giants. Netflix's "The Irishman" and "Marriage Story" both got a nomination for Best Picture and nabbed a number of top acting nominations as well.
- Seven of the 20 acting nominations went to Netflix films — including three of the slots for Best Supporting Actor.
Of note: After 2016's #OscarsSoWhite controversy, the nominations for top categories still lack diversity — with only one acting nomination slot going to a black actor or actress (Cynthia Erivo for "Harriet").
- The slate for directing is all men. Only five women have ever been nominated for the prize — with only one win.
Best Picture:
- "1917"
- "Ford v Ferrari"
- "The Irishman"
- "Jojo Rabbit"
- "Joker"
- "Little Women"
- "Marriage Story"
- "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
- "Parasite"
Best Director:
- Bong Joon Ho ("Parasite")
- Sam Mendes ("1917")
- Todd Phillips ("Joker")
- Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman")
- Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")
Best Actor:
- Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory")
- Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")
- Adam Driver ("Marriage Story")
- Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker")
- Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes")
Best Actress:
- Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet")
- Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story")
- Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women")
- Charlize Theron ("Bombshell")
- Renée Zellweger ("Judy")
Best Supporting Actor:
- Tom Hanks ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood")
- Anthony Hopkins ("The Two Popes")
- Al Pacino ("The Irishman")
- Joe Pesci ("The Irishman")
- Brad Pitt ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")
Best Supporting Actress:
- Kathy Bates ("Richard Jewell")
- Laura Dern ("Marriage Story")
- Scarlett Johansson ("Jojo Rabbit")
- Florence Pugh ("Little Women")
- Margot Robbie ("Bombshell")
Go deeper: The full list of nominees, via Oscar.com