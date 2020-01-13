Stories

"Joker" leads Oscar nominations with 11

Photo: Dean Treml/AFP via Getty Images

"Joker" led the way among Academy Award nominees on Monday, nabbing 11 nods, including Best Picture.

The big picture: The awards ceremony — like last year's — is set to be a showdown between traditional Hollywood studios and new streaming giants. Netflix's "The Irishman" and "Marriage Story" both got a nomination for Best Picture and nabbed a number of top acting nominations as well.

  • Seven of the 20 acting nominations went to Netflix films — including three of the slots for Best Supporting Actor.

Of note: After 2016's #OscarsSoWhite controversy, the nominations for top categories still lack diversity — with only one acting nomination slot going to a black actor or actress (Cynthia Erivo for "Harriet").

  • The slate for directing is all men. Only five women have ever been nominated for the prize — with only one win.

The nominees

Best Picture:

  • "1917"
  • "Ford v Ferrari"
  • "The Irishman"
  • "Jojo Rabbit"
  • "Joker"
  • "Little Women"
  • "Marriage Story"
  • "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
  • "Parasite"

Best Director:

  • Bong Joon Ho ("Parasite")
  • Sam Mendes ("1917")
  • Todd Phillips ("Joker")
  • Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman")
  • Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")

Best Actor:

  • Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory")
  • Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")
  • Adam Driver ("Marriage Story")
  • Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker")
  • Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes")

Best Actress:

  • Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet")
  • Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story")
  • Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women")
  • Charlize Theron ("Bombshell")
  • Renée Zellweger ("Judy")

Best Supporting Actor:

  • Tom Hanks ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood")
  • Anthony Hopkins ("The Two Popes")
  • Al Pacino ("The Irishman")
  • Joe Pesci ("The Irishman")
  • Brad Pitt ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")

Best Supporting Actress:

  • Kathy Bates ("Richard Jewell")
  • Laura Dern ("Marriage Story")
  • Scarlett Johansson ("Jojo Rabbit")
  • Florence Pugh ("Little Women")
  • Margot Robbie ("Bombshell") 

