39 mins ago - Science

Oregon fires force 500,000 people to evacuate

A volunteer firefighter dousing embers in Gates, Oregon, on Sept. 10. Photo: Kathryn Elsesser/AFP via Getty Images

Wildfires in Oregon have caused more than 500,000 people — over 10% of the state’s 4.2 million population — to evacuate and the blazes have burned over 1,400 square miles across the state this week, state authorities said Thursday per AP.

What they're saying: Gov. Kate Brown said there are known fatalities as a result of the fires, but the exact number of lives lost remains unknown. So far, at least three deaths in the state have been reported in association with the fires.

Go deeper: August Complex is now the largest wildfire in California recorded history

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
6 hours ago - Energy & Environment

August Complex is now the largest wildfire in California recorded history

Aerial view of burnt properties in the Berryessa Highlands neighborhood of Lake Berryessa, California, on Aug. 31. Photo: Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

The August Complex north of Sacramento is the biggest wildfire event in California history, burning more than 471,000 acres and surpassing 2018's Mendocino Complex fire, which burned more than 459,000 acres, according to state officials cited by the New York Times.

Why it matters: The August Complex, a collection of more than 30 separate blazes in the Mendocino National Forest, was started by a lightening storm. It has destroyed at least 26 structures and is responsible for one fatality to date. It is one of several major fires currently spread across the state.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 19 hours ago - Energy & Environment

At least 7 dead as scores of wildfires ravage Northwest

Photo: Oregon State Fire Marshall/Twitter

A 1-year-old boy is among at least seven people to have died in wildfires burning hundreds of thousands of acres in the Northwest U.S. this week, officials in Okanogan County, Washington, confirmed Wednesday.

Driving the news: Powerful winds are fueling scores of fires as thousands of people remain under evacuation orders in California, Washington state and Oregon.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated Sep 9, 2020 - Science

Western states pummeled by wildfires and extreme weather

20 large wildfires are burning in Oregon and Washington as of Tuesday, per the Pacific Northwest Region of the Forest Service. Denver, Colorado, is being lashed by wintry weather. Combination photos: Forest Service NW/Twitter and Eli Imadali/AFP via Getty Images

The Western U.S. is being hit by wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of thousands of acres along the Pacific Coast, while Colorado has seen records for both hot and cold temperatures within three days.

Driving the news: California fighters are battling more than two dozen major fires, as PG&E cut power to 170,000 customers in a safety shutdown. In Oregon, thousands were forced to evacuate as several large wildfires ravage the state. In Washington state, Gov. Jay Inslee (D) tweeted that 330,000 acres had burned in the state in a single day — "more than 12 of the last 18 entire fire seasons."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow