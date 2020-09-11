Oregon fires force 500,000 people to evacuate

Wildfires in Oregon have caused more than 500,000 people — over 10% of the state’s 4.2 million population — to evacuate and the blazes have burned over 1,400 square miles across the state this week, state authorities said Thursday per AP.

What they're saying: Gov. Kate Brown said there are known fatalities as a result of the fires, but the exact number of lives lost remains unknown. So far, at least three deaths in the state have been reported in association with the fires.

