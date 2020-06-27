1 hour ago - Sports

University of Oregon and Oregon State to no longer call rivalry "Civil War"

Photo: Tommy Whitcomb/Icon SMI/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images

Oregon State University and the University of Oregon announced they will no longer colloquially refer to their sports rivalry as a "Civil War."

What they're saying: "Changing the name is overdue as it represents a connection to a war fought to perpetuate slavery," OSU President Ed Ray said. "...OSU sports competition should not provide any misconstrued reference to this divisive episode in American history. That we did not act before to change the name was a mistake. We do so now, along with other important actions to advance equal opportunity and justice for all and in recognition that Black Lives Matter."

Context: The rivalry dates back to 1894 when the two universities' football teams met. The football series between OSU and UO is the fifth-most contested rivalry in the U.S. in the Football Bowl Subdivision with the 124th edition Nov. 28 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 9,838,205 — Total deaths: 495,079 — Total recoveries — 4,973,342Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m ET: 2,469,441 — Total deaths: 125,081 — Total recoveries: 670,809 — Total tested: 29,810,767Map.
  3. Public health: Pandemic shrinks planned family sizesWhy coronavirus contact tracing is failing.
  4. States: Texas Gov. Abbott regrets opening bars after seeing the "aftermath" of a coronavirus surge.
  5. Immigration: Judge orders ICE to release children from family detention centers.
  6. Education: A blueprint for managing colleges.
  7. 1 🎥 thing: Summer's hottest blockbusters delayed.
Summer's hottest blockbusters delayed as coronavirus cases rise

An outdoor ad for Disney's "Mulan" in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images

Two of the summer's most highly anticipated films, Disney's live action remake of ""Mulan" and Warner Bros.' "Tenet," have both delayed their theater debuts due to rising coronavirus cases around the U.S.

Why it matters: It's a big blow to the movie theater industry, which has been waiting for Hollywood's biggest releases to hit theaters to attract audiences.

The bottom-up revolution hits Facebook

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Coca-Cola, Unilever and Hershey said Friday that they're cutting back on social-media-advertising, adding seismic voices to a growing boycott of Facebook.

Why it matters: This is a vivid example of a trend spotted last year by Axios CEO Jim VandeHei, and amplified by the new American realities brought on by the virus and protests: CEOs are the new politicians. They're helping do what President Trump and Congress would not.

