Shares of Oracle closed at another record high on Thursday, continuing to build on momentum from the company's strong earnings report last week. Thursday's gains show investors are still high on the software giant, even after its 8% jump following the earnings report.

By the numbers: Co-CEO Safra Catz said during a call with investors that she expects earnings of $0.80 to $0.82 a share and flat revenue growth, warning that currency headwinds from the strong dollar could weigh on profits. Of the 32 analysts who cover Oracle, 8 have overweight or buy ratings, 22 have hold ratings and 2 have sell ratings, MarketWatch reported.

