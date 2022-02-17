The 2022 midterms will be marked by the largest number of House Democrats leaving their seats since at least the early 1990s — adding yet another complicating factor to the party maintaining its control of the chamber.

Why it matters: Double-digit departures from either party during past cycles — 1994, 2006, 2010, and 2018 — portended a shift in power in Washington.

Between the lines: Not all members are retiring; several have announced they're angling for another office.

But open seats are inherently more competitive because they typically draw more candidates in each party's primary, as well as more attention and more fundraising.

So far, more Democrats than Republicans have announced they're leaving the U.S. House (22 are retiring, compared to 7 Republicans).

The parties are similarly represented among the group seeking alternative office (8 Democrats and 7 Republicans).

Don't forget: Democrats had one of their worst midterms in 2010, after Barack Obama was elected president.