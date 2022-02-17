Sign up for our daily briefing
The 2022 midterms will be marked by the largest number of House Democrats leaving their seats since at least the early 1990s — adding yet another complicating factor to the party maintaining its control of the chamber.
Why it matters: Double-digit departures from either party during past cycles — 1994, 2006, 2010, and 2018 — portended a shift in power in Washington.
Between the lines: Not all members are retiring; several have announced they're angling for another office.
- But open seats are inherently more competitive because they typically draw more candidates in each party's primary, as well as more attention and more fundraising.
- So far, more Democrats than Republicans have announced they're leaving the U.S. House (22 are retiring, compared to 7 Republicans).
- The parties are similarly represented among the group seeking alternative office (8 Democrats and 7 Republicans).
Don't forget: Democrats had one of their worst midterms in 2010, after Barack Obama was elected president.
- 16 Democrats had announced their departure before November.
- One note: The numbers don't include those who left office before the end of their terms. Those who have are usually replaced in a special election or before the general election.