Open House seats raise midterm competition

Alexi McCammond
Data: OpenSecrets; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

The 2022 midterms will be marked by the largest number of House Democrats leaving their seats since at least the early 1990s — adding yet another complicating factor to the party maintaining its control of the chamber.

Why it matters: Double-digit departures from either party during past cycles — 1994, 2006, 2010, and 2018 — portended a shift in power in Washington.

Between the lines: Not all members are retiring; several have announced they're angling for another office.

  • But open seats are inherently more competitive because they typically draw more candidates in each party's primary, as well as more attention and more fundraising.
  • So far, more Democrats than Republicans have announced they're leaving the U.S. House (22 are retiring, compared to 7 Republicans).
  • The parties are similarly represented among the group seeking alternative office (8 Democrats and 7 Republicans).

Don't forget: Democrats had one of their worst midterms in 2010, after Barack Obama was elected president.

  • 16 Democrats had announced their departure before November.
  • One note: The numbers don't include those who left office before the end of their terms. Those who have are usually replaced in a special election or before the general election.

Lachlan MarkayJonathan Swan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

GOP tensions boil over Trump's fundraising tactics

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Donald Trump's spamming of Republican donors could kneecap party efforts to build a steady funding stream for future elections and compete with Democratic fundraising, top GOP officials are privately warning.

Why it matters: The former president's decision to bombard donors with numerous daily emails and texts is sucking up record sums. Four top GOP digital strategists tell Axios it's also imperiling efforts to build a sustainable, grassroots base of financial support for anyone not named Trump.

Zachary Basu
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. says Russia's claims of troop withdrawal were "false"

Photo: Alexei Nikolsky\TASS via Getty Images

The U.S. now believes that Russia's claims that it is withdrawing troops from near Ukraine are "false," and that Moscow has in fact increased its presence on the border "by as many as 7,000 troops" in recent days, a senior administration official told reporters Wednesday.

Why it matters: The explosive claim suggests that Vladimir Putin publicly offered to reopen negotiations "while privately mobilizing for war," the official said.

Barak Ravid
4 hours ago - World

Scoop: Israel asks Russia to help evacuate Israelis if it invades Ukraine

Israeli PM Bennett (left) with Russia's President Putin. Photo: Yevgeney Biyatov/Sputnik via Getty

A senior Israeli official stressed in a call with his Russian counterpart on Wednesday that if Russia invades Ukraine, Israel will need assistance from Moscow to get its citizens and diplomats out, two senior Israeli officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: The message shows just how seriously the Israeli government is taking the threat of an all-out Russian invasion. While 3,000 Israeli citizens have evacuated since Sunday, the Israeli government believes around 10,000 remain in Ukraine.

