OPEC puts the ball in Russia's court on oil production amid coronavirus spread

Ben Geman

Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud in Vienna on March 5. Photo: Askin Kiyagan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

OPEC ministers have agreed to push for deepening their joint production-cutting agreement with Russia and allied producers by 1.5 million barrels per day, per reports from Vienna.

Why it matters: The cartel is trying to grapple with how the novel coronavirus is sapping oil demand and depressing prices.

  • All eyes are now on Russia, which has yet to endorse the plan. Per Bloomberg, OPEC officials are "gambling that they can overcome Russian opposition that could block the move."

Where it stands: The latest sign of coronavirus' effect on the market came this morning. The consultancy Wood Mackenzie estimated global oil demand this quarter will fall by 2.7 million barrels per day compared to a year earlier.

  • It's among several estimates that show the economic hit from the virus not only slowing oil demand but throwing it into reverse.

Go deeper: Fueled by coronavirus, global oil demand set to drop record amount

Go deeper

Orion Rummler

Fueled by coronavirus, global oil demand set to drop record amount

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Global oil demand in the first quarter of 2020 is expected to decline by the largest amount in recorded history, IHS Markit projected Tuesday night.

Driving the news: The decline, which is set to exceed even what occurred in the 2009 financial crisis, is being driven by the spread of the novel coronavirus and subsequent stunted economic activity in China.

Mar 4, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Ben Geman

Coronavirus fears are causing oil prices to slide

Data: Factset; Chart: Axios Visuals

Oil prices have resumed their slide in recent days, signaling renewed fears of how much the novel coronavirus will eat into demand.

Why it matters: It's a barometer of how the spreading and sometimes deadly illness is curbing global economic activity.

Feb 26, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Ben Geman

Coronavirus looms over OPEC+ meeting

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

OPEC and Russia are slated to meet in Vienna this week to decide whether to extend and deepen their production-cutting agreement as the novel coronavirus eats into global oil demand.

Why it matters: The economic slowdown from the spread of the virus has pushed oil prices down to their lowest levels in over a year — creating new tests for the 3-year-old OPEC+ alliance between the cartel, Russia and allied producers.

Mar 2, 2020 - Energy & Environment