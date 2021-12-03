Sign up for our daily briefing

OPEC in the age of Omicron

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The OPEC+ decision to forge ahead with output hikes next month can't be untethered from U.S. politics or uncertainty about the Omicron variant.

Catch up fast: OPEC, Russia and allied producers met virtually Thursday and stuck with plans to increase production by 400,000 barrels per day in January.

  • But in an unusual move, the group has technically held the meeting open to enable them to revisit the decision on the fly.

Why it matters: The production increase — if it holds — is likely to help keep crude prices in the lower range they've been at lately after October saw Brent crude rise above $85 per barrel (it's at almost $72 Friday morning). That should bring down gasoline prices that have already fallen slightly in recent days.

What they're saying: "The pandemic has demonstrated that it can strangle oil demand at will. OPEC is smart to prime its membership for the possibility of a U-turn," Rice University energy expert Jim Krane tells Axios via email.

  • "But a change in strategy right away might’ve unduly upset the Biden administration and made the Saudis look a bit tone-deaf," Krane adds.
  • "It would’ve also signaled that the Saudis and Russians were keen to protect the $70-$80 price band, which would probably unleash a whole bunch of U.S. shale production."

Between the lines: The decision comes despite the White House move to release oil from strategic stockpiles and analysts estimates that markets will soften next year.

  • RBC Capital Markets analysts called the OPEC+ decision a "victory" for the Biden administration, which has called for more output and has been scrambling to contain the political fallout from elevated gasoline prices.
  • They write in a note that "non-market factors likely played a role" and that there may be "geopolitical pay off coming" for Saudi Arabia, perhaps via more assistance against missile and drone attacks coming from Yemen.

The intrigue: Another read of the decision is that OPEC+, while hedging its bets, doesn't see Omicron as a rerun of the way COVID throttled demand in 2020.

  • "I see OPEC+'s decision to stick with its planned output increase as a signal of the group's optimism in the global economy and oil demand in 2022," oil analyst Ellen Wald tells Axios via email.
  • "They are looking past the financial noise associated with fear and panic over the omicron variant and new travel restrictions to larger economic signals," she said.
Data: FactSet; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

There have been plenty of whiplash moments in oil markets lately as traders weigh the economic recovery, threats from the Omicron variant and White House plans to release oil from strategic reserves.

The big picture: Rystad Energy analyst Louise Dickson, in a note, said news about vaccine efficacy against Omicron is helping to pull prices upward. But Dickson also cautions:

  • "Once the Omicron variant is discovered in China, its zero tolerance COVID-19 policy could put a rapid halt to oil products demand, potentially sending oil much closer to $60 per barrel Brent than $70 Brent."

Go deeper: Oil-and-gas leasing plan shows climate agenda's limits

Go deeper

Dave Lawler
15 hours ago - World

COVID cases surge in South Africa in sign Omicron wave is coming

Recreated from Our World in Data; Chart: Axios Visuals

South Africa alerted the world to the Omicron variant. Now data out of South Africa may serve as a warning of what we're facing.

Driving the news: South Africa recorded 11,535 new cases Thursday with 22.4% of tests coming back positive — up from an average of about 300 new cases, with a 2% test positivity rate 10 days earlier. The country's top public health officials expect that exponential rise to continue as Omicron rapidly becomes the dominant variant.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Taylor AllenMike D'Onofrio
Dec 2, 2021 - Axios Philadelphia

Philadelphia cautiously braces for new Omicron variant

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The Omicron variant hasn't yet been detected in Philadelphia, but the city is bracing for the inevitable.

Driving the news: The first U.S. case of the new coronavirus variant was reported in California on Wednesday.

  • E. John Wherry, an immunologist at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine, expects Omicron to turn up in Philadelphia and other major cities within a week.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
John Frank, author of Denver
17 hours ago - Axios Denver

Omicron variant found in Colorado woman who traveled to Africa

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The Omicron variant is in Colorado.

What we know: An Arapahoe County woman who traveled throughout southern Africa on vacation and returned late last week has Colorado's first confirmed case of the latest COVID-19 variant, officials said Thursday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow