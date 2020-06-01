25 mins ago - Energy & Environment

OPEC+ eyes extension of oil production cuts

Ben Geman, author of Generate

OPEC conference at Vienna in March 2020. Photo: Askin Kiyagan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

OPEC+ members are in talks to lengthen current crude oil output curbs instead of loosening the restrictions as envisioned in their April agreement, per reports in Bloomberg and Reuters.

Driving the news: The OPEC+ group — which includes OPEC, Russia and allied producers — are eyeing an extension of the 9.7 million barrels per day production cut for one or two months, Reuters reported. Bloomberg notes it could be three.

  • Right now the cutbacks are slated to begin easing at the end of June, dropping to 7.7 million for the rest of the year.

The big picture: The formal cuts in the agreement are part of a much larger global decline in response to the pandemic that caused demand and prices to crater.

  • Demand has begun coming back and prices have rallied in recent weeks, but the market is still facing headwinds and lots of uncertainty.

What's next: The OPEC+ group's planned meeting next week could be moved up to this Thursday, per multiple reports.

Dion Rabouin
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Pandemic and protests can't stop the stock market

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images.

United States equities were on pace to open higher Monday following big gains in Asia and Europe and a risk-on bid in currency markets.

Why it matters: Stock markets could continue to rise despite an unprecedented global pandemic, violent protests over police violence in the U.S. not seen since the 1960s, and spiking tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Kendall Baker
2 hours ago - Sports

The sports world speaks up about death of George Floyd

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown. Screenshot: Jaylen Brown/Instagram

There was a time when a months-long sports absence would have silenced athletes, leaving them without a platform to reach fans or make their voices heard.

Why it matters: But now that athletes boast massive social media followings and no longer need live game broadcasts or media outlets to reach millions, they're speaking out en masse amid protests over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black people — delivering messages of frustration and unity, despite their leagues not currently operating.

Scott Rosenberg
4 hours ago - Technology

The technology of witnessing brutality

Charging Alabama state troopers pass by fallen demonstrators in Selma on March 7, 1965. Photo: Bettmann/Getty Images

The ways Americans capture and share records of racist violence and police misconduct keep changing, but the pain of the underlying injustices they chronicle remains a stubborn constant.

Driving the news: After George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked wide protests, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said, “Thank God a young person had a camera to video it."

