OPEC+ discussions happening ahead of pivotal meetings

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

OPEC+ committees are holding talks today and tomorrow ahead of pivotal meetings in two weeks that will decide the next steps in the group's production-limiting agreement.

Why it matters: The OPEC+ group — led by Saudi Arabia and Russia — could send more signals that they'll delay plans to lower the amount of joint production cuts in order to avoid undercutting the limited and fragile price recovery.

Where it stands: Under the current deal struck in April, the group would lessen the joint cuts by 2 million barrels per day starting in January. But the pandemic's spread is still badly blunting demand, leading analysts to predict they'll hold off.

What they're saying: "The oil trading world is expecting, and has likely gambled on, the alliance to scrap plans of boosting its oil production by 2 million bpd from January," Rystad Energy's Bjornar Tonhaugen said in a note this morning.

  • Tonhaugen said signals "point to a roll-over of current targets for 3 or 6 months, as OPEC+ ministers know that anything less will lead to a huge disappointment in the market and sub-40 oil prices very quickly."

Go deeper

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
6 mins ago - Economy & Business

Airbnb's IPO will cap off its resilient rebound

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Airbnb will flip its IPO filing on Monday afternoon, setting itself up to go public before year-end.

Why it matters: This would cap off a resilient rebound for a company that many left for dead after the pandemic hit. As a source close to the company tells me: "Everyone knows Airbnb had a good Q3, but people may be surprised by just how good it was."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The economic fallout of lockdown 2.0

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

America is facing its worst rate of new coronavirus infections — and widespread sickness is expected to be compounded by economic pain from the necessary lockdown measures, much like we saw earlier this year.

Why it matters: What's different now is the lack of near-term hope for stimulus as the country tries to control the virus — at a time when economists say it's critical to mitigate fallout for the unemployed, businesses and municipalities.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
2 hours ago - Health

Moderna says its coronavirus vaccine is nearly 95% effective

Moderna said Monday that its coronavirus vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective in fighting the virus, per an initial analysis released by the company.

Why it matters: The Moderna vaccine — alongside Pfizer's similarly effective candidate — provides another dash of hope that the pandemic currently raging across the world could be tamed by next year.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow