Canada's most populous province orders holiday coronavirus lockdown

The Christmas windows at the Hudsons Bay Company encourage people to social distance and wear masks in Toronto. Photo: Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Ontario officials announced Monday a weeks-long shutdown across Canada's most populous province from Boxing Day as the country is hit by spiking COVID-19 cases.

Driving the news: Nonessential businesses including gyms, salons and indoor dining have been shut in the hardest-hit areas of Toronto and the Regional Municipality of Peel for nearly a month. But Ontario Premier Doug Ford told a briefing "COVID is spreading rapidly from high outbreak areas to areas with fewer cases."

  • From 12:01am on Dec. 16, communities in Ontario's densely populated south will be locked down for a month, including Toronto and Ottawa. Communities in the north will shut down for two weeks, officials said.

Of note: Canada's second-most populous province of Québec plans to close most retailers from Dec. 25 through Jan. 11. Officials there have limited social gatherings, effective Dec. 17 until Jan. 10.

By the numbers: Ontario reported 2,123 new coronavirus infections Monday, marking the seventh straight day of case numbers higher than 2,000, compared to single-digit daily numbers in the late summer.

  • Canada has recorded an average of 177.8 additional cases a day over the past week, per data from Johns Hopkins compiled by the National Bank of Canada.
  • Canadian officials have confirmed 14,332 deaths from COVID-19 and 515,314 cases since the pandemic began, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

For the record: Canadian health officials have begun a mass rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine across the country.

  • Canada has secured more vaccine contracts than any other country and is in talks with other governments to donate excess doses to lower-income nations.

Fadel Allassan
Updated Dec 21, 2020 - Health

Countries restrict travel from U.K. to curb spread of COVID-19 variant

London's Heathrow Airport. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Canada on Sunday evening became the latest country to suspend travel from the United Kingdoms after the U.K. and World Health Organization said they'd identified a new variant of COVID-19 in England.

Driving the news: Dutch officials were first to impose the restrictions after they identified at least one case of the same variant in the Netherlands. France, Germany, Italy, the Belgium, Austria, Ireland and Bulgaria have announced similar U.K. travel bans.

Axios
Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: What we know about the COVID-19 mutation in the U.K. — Why we won't see sweeping mandates for coronavirus vaccines.
  2. Vaccine: Biden receives vaccine on live television.
  3. Congress: Congress releases text of $900 billion coronavirus relief bill — House panel subpoenas HHS and CDC heads over claims of political interference.
  4. Business: 2021 will cement the winners' and losers' brackets created by the pandemic economy.
  5. World: U.K. faces dueling crises as new coronavirus variant shuts down borders ahead of Brexit cliff — Thailand tests tens of thousands after record surge in cases.
Orion Rummler
Dec 20, 2020 - Health

CDC panel says adults over 75, essential workers should be next in line for vaccine

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Falmouth Health Centre on Dec. 20 in Falmouth, England. Photo: Hugh Hastings/Getty Images

Americans 75 and older along with roughly 30 million "frontline essential workers" should be next in line to get coronavirus vaccinations, a group of experts that make recommendations to the CDC voted on Sunday, per the New York Times.

Why it matters: Adults over 75 are eight times more likely to be hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus. Essential workers are at an elevated risk for COVID-19 infections and are disproportionately people of color, who face higher mortality rates from the coronavirus than white people.

