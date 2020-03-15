46 mins ago - Sports

Fan compiles "One Shining Moment" for 2020 college hoops season

Mike Allen

Max Goren, an 18-year-old sports management major at N.C. State, kept up the March Madness "One Shining Moment" tradition by splicing together highlights of the college basketball season before it abruptly ended. Watch it here.

What he's saying: Max told us by email that he used only YouTube and iMovie editing software: "[G]iven that I'm on an extended spring break ... with no sports to watch, ... I have a lot of spare time!"

  • "This morning I sat down, looked for clips of great moments and players from this season ... I’m no professional, but I’m incredibly happy with how it turned out."

Kendall Baker

Mark Cuban predicts social media explosion from bored athletes

Mark Cuban reacts to a call as the Mavericks play the Portland Trail Blazers in Dallas in January. Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks owner and "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban, who quickly announced that he'd pay workers "as if the games happened" during the NBA shutdown, spoke with Axios by email yesterday.

The big picture: The cancellation of sports due to the coronavirus — the NBA, March Madness, MLB spring training and more — is what has hit some Americans the hardest, serving as a reality check as to just how serious this situation is.

Axios

The Masters postponed due to coronavirus

Tiger Woods celebrates his win at The Masters in 2019. Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

More sports leagues in the U.S. and around the world are suspending their seasons or limiting fan attendance due to the coronavirus outbreak, after the NBA became the first major U.S. sports league to announce it would postpone its season on Wednesday.

Driving the news: The Masters, one of the biggest golf tournaments in the U.S., announced Friday that this year's tournament would be postponed, though it did not specify a new date.

Sara Fischer

Scoop: Sports podcast upstart Blue Wire raises $1.2 million seed round

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Blue Wire, a new sports podcast company, has raised $1.2 million in a seed round, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: Blue Wire is looking to build out long-form sports narrative podcasts. The company believes that while sports highlights will continue to be mostly viewed via short video clips, more long-form sports media consumption will eventually shift to podcasts from traditional radio and print.

