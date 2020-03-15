Fan compiles "One Shining Moment" for 2020 college hoops season
Max Goren, an 18-year-old sports management major at N.C. State, kept up the March Madness "One Shining Moment" tradition by splicing together highlights of the college basketball season before it abruptly ended. Watch it here.
What he's saying: Max told us by email that he used only YouTube and iMovie editing software: "[G]iven that I'm on an extended spring break ... with no sports to watch, ... I have a lot of spare time!"
- "This morning I sat down, looked for clips of great moments and players from this season ... I’m no professional, but I’m incredibly happy with how it turned out."