Omicron job jitters recede for higher income workers

Data: Morning Consult/Axios Inequality Index; Chart: Axios Visuals

As the economy recovered from Omicron-related disruptions this past month, Americans became less fearful that they could lose their jobs or see their hours reduced.

Yes, but: Those concerns receded a lot more for higher-wage workers than they did for those making less than $50,000 per year, new data from the Morning Consult/Axios Inequality Index shows.

The big picture: That sort of labor market uncertainty, more pronounced among the lower-income group, doesn’t show up in the jobs report — but it does have a real economic impact because it causes people to hold off on making large purchases or major economic decisions, Morning Consult economic analyst Jesse Wheeler tells Axios.