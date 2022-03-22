Omarova on Raskin's withdrawal: It's a shame

When Sarah Bloom Raskin's nomination to the Federal Reserve cratered last week, the situation looked familiar to one observer — Saule Omarova, who tells Axios the whole situation was "a shame."

Driving the news: Raskin withdrew her nomination for the agency's top regulator post last week, explaining in a letter to the president that her views on climate change drew "relentless attacks" from members of the Senate Banking Committee.

Republican senators also criticized Raskin's work in the private sector, claiming she improperly used her influence as a former Fed official. (Neil Irwin explains).

But it was a Democrat, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who ultimately sank her nomination because of her stance on climate.

Why it matters: Formerly the Biden administration's pick to run the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Omarova's own confirmation fell through last year amid intense Republican opposition.

The particulars are different, Omarova said, but broadly she sees common threads.

"In both cases, our views were taken out of context. And distorted," Omarova, a law professor at Cornell, tells Axios. "And it was vicious. It was personal."

The bottom line: Raskin might have been stopped, but the Fed, and other agencies, are already considering how to include climate risk into their regulatory schemes (more below on the SEC's latest move).

The OCC, the Small Business Administration and the Energy Department may also look at incorporating climate risks into lending standards.

