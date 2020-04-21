Oktoberfest canceled due to coronavirus

Germany's Oktoberfest festival in Munich won't not take place this year, the governor of Bavaria announced Tuesday.

“We are living in changed times,” said Markus Söder, the governor of Bavaria. “Living with corona means living cautiously.”

Why it matters: The iconic festival draws 6 million people a year and was supposed to start September 19. Germany's ban on large public gatherings ends on August 31, but authorities thought it would be difficult to enforce social distancing and require all attendees to wear masks.