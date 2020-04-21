44 mins ago - World

Oktoberfest canceled due to coronavirus

Fadel Allassan

Barrier tapes can be seen on the Theresienwiese, where the Oktoberfest would have taken place from in front of the Bavaria. Photo: Felix Hörhager/picture alliance via Getty Images

Germany's Oktoberfest festival in Munich won't not take place this year, the governor of Bavaria announced Tuesday.

  • “We are living in changed times,” said Markus Söder, the governor of Bavaria. “Living with corona means living cautiously.”

Why it matters: The iconic festival draws 6 million people a year and was supposed to start September 19. Germany's ban on large public gatherings ends on August 31, but authorities thought it would be difficult to enforce social distancing and require all attendees to wear masks.

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The World Health Organization's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a briefing Monday "the worst is yet ahead of us" in the novel coronavirus pandemic. Takeshi Kasai, the WHO regional director for the Western Pacific, added, "This is not the time to be lax."

Driving the news: The WHO's warning came as several countries and regions in Europe, Asia and the U.S. began to ease lockdown restrictions. Per AP, Kasai said "we need to ready ourselves for a new way of living for the foreseeable future." Tedros added, "It’s a virus that many people still don’t understand."

Ursula Perano

3 southern states will begin to ease coronavirus lockdowns

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Governors in Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina have announced plans to ease their coronavirus lockdowns.

The latest: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) announced plans on Monday to allow some nonessential businesses to reopen on Friday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. surpassed 787,900 early Tuesday, while total deaths exceeded 42,300.

What's new: President Trump announced Monday night he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States in response to the pandemic.

