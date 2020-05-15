56 mins ago - Energy & Environment

U.S. oil producers to see bigger capital spending drop than 2008

Data: Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

A Dallas Fed report helps put the oil industry's response to the price and demand collapse into historical context. They find that U.S. producers' capital spending will decline by at least 35% in the second quarter en route to an even steeper annual decline.

Why it matters: That's bigger than declines in the 2008-2009 financial crisis and the oil price collapse in the mid-2010s (check out the chart above).

  • The number of drilling rigs deployed, which is a metric of current activity and future output, has greatly slid.

Don't forget: Prices also remain far below profitable levels for wide swaths of the distressed sector in the U.S. and elsewhere.

  • A separate Dallas Fed survey of energy companies in their region found that prices needed to cover operating expenses at existing wells averaged $23 to $36 per barrel.
  • And the surveys from the Dallas Fed and the Kansas City Fed (which covers producing states including Colorado, Wyoming, and Oklahoma) show prices are nowhere near what's needed to profitably drill new wells.

Meanwhile, job losses are piling up. The Houston Chronicle reports that another 1,000 job cuts in the industry were announced in Texas just this week.

Paycheck Protection Program borrowers get more flexibility

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Federal regulators still haven't provided the required guidance on Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness, a scant 18 days past deadline, but it's become less important for the vast majority of small business recipients.

Driving the news: The key buzzword this week was "safe harbor."

Arrow3 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 4,444,670 — Total deaths: 302,493 — Total recoveries — 1,588,858Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 1,417,889 — Total deaths: 85,906 — Total recoveries: 246,414 — Total tested: 10,341,775Map.
  3. Business: April retail sales drop a record 16.4%Why PPP is coming up short.
  4. Congress: Mitch McConnell says “I was wrong" on Obama administration's pandemic playbook.
  5. Tech: Many tech workers won't be going back to the office.
  6. World: Russia's epidemic brings Putin down to size — First cases reported in world's largest refugee settlement.
  7. Broadway: Disney pulls Frozen from Broadway.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Politics & Policy

Many tech workers won't be going back to the office

Tech companies are gaming out how to bring employees back to the office, but many are expecting a new normal in which a significant portion of their workers stay home for good.

Why it matters: Some tech firms may find they are just as productive with a remote workforce. But a shift away from in-office work will have profound impacts on everything from the commercial real estate market to the vast number of support jobs that were built around serving Silicon Valley's sprawling campuses.

Arrow14 mins ago - Technology