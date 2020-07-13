30 mins ago - Economy & Business

Low oil prices still spell financial danger for many producers

Ben Geman
Data: Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City; Chart: Axios Visuals

Oil patch bankruptcies are piling up and prices are still in the financial danger zone for a significant amount of producers despite some recovery, per a Kansas City Fed survey.

Why it matters: The finding from the bank — whose region includes the producing states of Oklahoma, Wyoming and Colorado — underscores the sector's peril.

  • The Kansas City Fed report came on the heels of the latest tally of industry insolvencies from the law firm Haynes and Boone.
  • They found that 18 producers filed for bankruptcy in the second quarter, up from five the prior quarter and the most since Q2 of 2016, when companies were reeling from the last bust.

Driving the news: The Kansas City Fed survey, released Friday, finds ...

  • "Over two-thirds of firms reported they could survive more than a year if current revenues were to continue, while around 32% would not survive a year if current revenue levels persist."
  • "A majority of firms in our survey applied for and received SBA PPP loans, but low energy prices have hurt profitability."

What's next: More Chapter 11 filings. Prices for WTI, the U.S. benchmark, have been hanging around the $40-per-barrel range for the last month, far higher than the depths of April's collapse but ... they are still a problem.

  • It's "not a sufficient clearing price for many heavily leveraged shale producers," Haynes and Boone note in the report.
  • "It is reasonable to expect that a substantial number of producers will continue to seek protection from creditors in bankruptcy even if oil prices recover over the next few months."

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin
51 mins ago - Economy & Business

Fund managers start to board the stock bandwagon

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Asset managers at major U.S. investment firms are starting to get bullish with their clients, encouraging stock buying and trying not to get left behind right as the metrics on tech stocks rise back to highs not seen since the dot-com crash of 2000.

What's happening: Appetite for stocks is starting to return, but slowly as institutional money managers were overwhelmingly sitting on the sidelines in cash during April and May.

Fadel Allassan
2 hours ago - World

China bans Cruz and Rubio over Xinjiang criticism

Photos: Graeme Jennings/Pool/Getty Images; Al Drago/Pool/Getty Images

China said Monday that it will ban entry to Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) over their criticisms of human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the AP reports.

The big picture: The move seems to be retaliatory after the U.S. announced sanctions on four Chinese officials for human rights abuses against Uighur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in the region last week.

Mike Allen
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Roger Stone says he plans to campaign for Trump

Roger Stone appears yesterday outside his home in Fort Lauderdale. Photo: Johnny Louis/Getty Images

Roger Stone told Axios in a phone interview that he plans to write and speak for President Trump's re-election now that Stone "won't die in a squalid hellhole of corona-19 virus."

"I'm asthmatic," said Stone, 67. "Sending me to a prison where I could not be socially distanced ... would, I think, be a death sentence."

