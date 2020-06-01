Oil prices spiked by nearly 90% in May

Oil edged lower in overnight trading Monday after five straight weeks of gains, including a 5% rise on Friday, pausing after a record 88% increase from its low point in May.

What happened: Last month's surge brought oil back from negative pricing thanks in large part to increasing expectations for consumer demand to return and a deal to cut production by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and major producers like Russia.

OPEC is now considering extending production cuts by one to three months.

Where it stands: U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude prices have remained above $35 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude prices are around $38 a barrel.

Go deeper: Google drops future AI oil extraction projects