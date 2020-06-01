32 mins ago - Economy & Business

Oil prices spiked by nearly 90% in May

Oil edged lower in overnight trading Monday after five straight weeks of gains, including a 5% rise on Friday, pausing after a record 88% increase from its low point in May.

What happened: Last month's surge brought oil back from negative pricing thanks in large part to increasing expectations for consumer demand to return and a deal to cut production by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and major producers like Russia.

  • OPEC is now considering extending production cuts by one to three months.

Where it stands: U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude prices have remained above $35 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude prices are around $38 a barrel.

Pandemic and protests can't stop the stock market

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images.

United States equities were on pace to open higher Monday following big gains in Asia and Europe and a risk-on bid in currency markets.

Why it matters: Stock markets could continue to rise despite an unprecedented global pandemic, violent protests over police violence in the U.S. not seen since the 1960s, and spiking tensions between the world's two largest economies.

The sports world speaks up about death of George Floyd

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown. Screenshot: Jaylen Brown/Instagram

There was a time when a months-long sports absence would have silenced athletes, leaving them without a platform to reach fans or make their voices heard.

Why it matters: But now that athletes boast massive social media followings and no longer need live game broadcasts or media outlets to reach millions, they're speaking out en masse amid protests over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black people — delivering messages of frustration and unity, despite their leagues not currently operating.

The technology of witnessing brutality

Charging Alabama state troopers pass by fallen demonstrators in Selma on March 7, 1965. Photo: Bettmann/Getty Images

The ways Americans capture and share records of racist violence and police misconduct keep changing, but the pain of the underlying injustices they chronicle remains a stubborn constant.

Driving the news: After George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked wide protests, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said, “Thank God a young person had a camera to video it."

