Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Oil prices may be breaking free of tractor beam

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Crude oil is trading at its highest levels in eight months and prices may be poised to escape the rather narrow band where they've been stuck since June after coming back from their spring depths.

Why it matters: The gains this week don't just matter for the beleaguered industry's future — they're a sign that traders see the promise of COVID-19 vaccines allowing life to begin returning to the before times.

  • There's also the expectation that OPEC+, at its meeting later this month, will delay plans to lessen their joint production cuts at year-end.

By the numbers: Brent was trading around $48.23 and WTI $45.25 Wednesday morning.

What they're saying: "The energy sector is threatening to slam the door on Covid era struggle, and ride positive vaccine economics to the next level," Mizuho Securities USA analyst Robert Yawger writes in a note.

  • Rystad Energy's Bjornar Tonhaugen says, "The oil price comeback seems unstoppable since news of positive vaccine trials arrived and the rise has sidelined other short-term concerns, even lockdowns and increasing crude inventories."

Yes, but: For now the pandemic is raging, which isn't lost on OPEC and Russia.

  • HSBC analyst Gordon Gray, in a note this morning, says he sees "significant" demand improvement during 2021, but there's still lots of uncertainty.
  • "[U]ntil this demand outlook becomes much clearer we would expect OPEC+ to remain extremely cautious about unwinding its cuts too much," Gray writes.

The intrigue: While prices are on the upswing, the pandemic is nonetheless changing the outlook even beyond this year's crisis.

  • The Wall Street Journal, citing internal documents, reports that Exxon has "lowered its outlook on oil prices for much of the next decade."

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Nov 24, 2020 - Energy & Environment

The looser grip of gasoline prices on consumer budgets

Expand chart
Data: EIA; Chart: Axios Visuals

A speech Friday by Esther George, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, offers an interesting high-level look at the economic influence of gasoline prices and why it may never be the same.

The big picture: Gasoline prices account for a smaller share of household spending than they once did — about 4% in the 1980s to roughly 2% last year, though it's much higher for low-income families.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Tesla's wild rise and European plan

Tesla's market capitalization blew past $500 billion for the first time Tuesday.

Why it matters: It's just a number, but kind of a wild one. Consider, via CNN: "Tesla is now worth more than the combined market value of most of the world's major automakers: Toyota, Volkswagen, GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler and its merger partner PSA Group."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler, author of World
2 hours ago - World

China's Xi Jinping congratulates Biden on election win

Photo: Paul J. Richards/AFP via Getty Images

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message to President-elect Biden on Wednesday to congratulate him on his election victory, according to the Xinhua state news agency.

Why it matters: China's foreign ministry offered Biden a belated, and tentative, congratulations on Nov. 13, but Xi had not personally acknowledged Biden's win. The leaders of Brazil, Mexico and Russia are among the very few leaders still declining to congratulate Biden.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow