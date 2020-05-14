54 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Oil market forces "have demonstrated their power"

Photo: Paul Ratje/AFP/Getty Images

Global oil production is dropping faster than expected as companies in North America and elsewhere curb output in response to the pandemic that has caused demand and prices to crater, the International Energy Agency said.

Why it matters: The monthly report this morning sounds guardedly optimistic notes about the stabilization of oil markets, noting that in addition to the production cuts, collapse in demand is slightly less dire than earlier predictions.

Between the lines: "Major uncertainties remain," the analysis warns. One is whether governments can successfully ease restrictions without sparking a resurgence of outbreaks.

  • Another is whether countries in the big OPEC+ group — which is led by Saudi Arabia and Russia — comply with their mid-April production-cutting pact.

The big picture: "It is on the supply side where market forces have demonstrated their power and shown that the pain of lower prices affects all producers. We are seeing massive cuts in output from countries outside the OPEC+ agreement and faster than expected," IEA said.

By the numbers: Output from nations that aren't part of the OPEC+ deal, led by the U.S. and Canada, was down by 3 million barrels per day in April compared to levels at the beginning of the year.

  • The decline could reach 4 million barrels per day in June, "with perhaps more to come," IEA said.
  • U.S. production alone could be 2.8 million barrels per day lower at year's end than it was at the close of 2019.
  • Meanwhile, IEA also trimmed its projection for demand loss. It now estimates that global demand this year will drop by 8.6 million barrels per day, lower than the prior projection of 9.3 million.

Go deeper: EIA forecasts U.S. oil boom will reverse amid coronavirus disruption

Go deeper

EIA again cuts U.S. oil production forecast amid coronavirus cutbacks

Data: EIA; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

The Energy Information Administration has again cut its U.S. oil production forecast as companies curb output amid the price and demand collapse driven by the coronavirus pandemic.

Driving the news: The agency now sees production averaging 11.7 million barrels per day this year and 10.9 million in 2021.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)ArrowMay 13, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 4,371,611 — Total deaths: 297,682 — Total recoveries — 1,562,673Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 1,390,764 — Total deaths: 84,136 — Total recoveries: 243,430 — Total tested: 9,974,831Map.
  3. Federal government: America's lack of basic agreement on the danger of the pandemic and its toll — Tech industry presses Pence to provide guidance on reopening.
  4. Business: Another 3 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.
  5. Education: Trump accuses Anthony Fauci of wanting "to play all sides" on schools.
  6. World: Coronavirus triggers global "food crisis with lots of food."
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Another 3 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

Another 2.98 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

Why it matters: The coronavirus is still forcing a historically high number of Americans out of work. In two months alone, more than 36 million people have filed jobless claims.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated 1 hour ago - Economy & Business