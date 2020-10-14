11 mins ago - Energy & Environment

The oil industry faces a long-term reckoning

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Data: IEA; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

The International Energy Agency's very long-term outlook released Tuesday offers useful analyses about the cloudy future of the industry and petro-states.

Why it matters: The pandemic's long-term effects and the prospect of future climate policies are together causing a rethink of the sector's financial future.

  • COVID-19 "sharpens the dilemmas" facing the industry and the pandemic is "prompting a re-evaluation of oil and gas strategies and assets," IEA said.
  • Lately, big companies have jointly written down their asset values by $50 billion, revealing the "shift in perceptions about future income."

The big picture: IEA has slashed its estimates of the future value of oil and gas production.

  • Here's one of the dilemmas IEA is talking about: Even if climate policies and new tech start moving the world away from oil, production declines from existing fields mean a lot of new investment is needed.

However ...

  • "[I]nvestors are looking with increased scepticism at oil and gas projects due to concerns about financial performance and the compatibility of company strategies with environmental goals."
  • "Some of the financial concerns might ease if prices pick up and projects start to offer better returns, but questions about the industry’s contribution to reducing emissions are not going to go away."

The intrigue: Another place these problems are showing up is that, as IEA notes, the market capitalization of publicly traded oil-and-gas companies has dropped about 40% over the last year.

  • This implies that markets have priced in not only the pandemic's effects, but a "significant future tightening of climate policies."

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
24 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Coronavirus pandemic speeds up oil's long goodbye

Reproduced from IEA; Chart: Axios Visuals

The coronavirus pandemic is altering the long-term future of oil, but global thirst for the fuel will nonetheless remain large for decades, the International Energy Agency said a sprawling new report released Tuesday.

Why it matters: Its the IEA's deepest effort yet to game out how COVID-19 is changing the future of oil, and energy systems overall in the years ahead.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Amy Harder, author of Generate
Oct 13, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Column / Harder Line

BP’s climate reinvention dodges politics

BP CEO Bernard Looney is leading the biggest transformation in the oil industry’s 160-year history, but he's staying quiet on the thorniest part: the politics.

Driving the news: In our recent interview for “Axios on HBO,” Looney made a scripted case for BP’s big plan to pivot to renewable energy and survive — and even thrive — while doing it.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
Oct 13, 2020 - Energy & Environment

IEA warns of CO2 "lock in" from current fossil fuel infrastructure

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The International Energy Agency examined what happens if current and planned fossil fuel infrastructure worldwide is operated through its estimated lifespan.

Why it matters: That alone, it finds, could easily blow past the goal of holding warming to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels. That's the most ambitious and longshot goal of the Paris agreement to lessen harm from climate change.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!