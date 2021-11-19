Oil falls steeply as COVID bites again

Crude oil prices are heading sharply downward this morning as traders react to fresh signs of the pandemic's persistence.

Driving the news: Prices fell by over $2.50 per barrel, before regaining a little ground, in the latest declines that have pushed crude to its lowest level in roughly six weeks.

Friday morning's drop comes after new lockdowns in Austria and restrictions elsewhere in Europe as cases rise.

What they're saying: "The market still remains fundamentally in a good position but lockdowns are now an obvious risk to this if other countries follow Austria's lead," Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said in a note.

The intrigue: Even before today's decline, oil had fallen from multiyear highs in October.