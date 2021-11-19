Sign up for our daily briefing

Oil falls steeply as COVID bites again

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Crude oil prices are heading sharply downward this morning as traders react to fresh signs of the pandemic's persistence.

Driving the news: Prices fell by over $2.50 per barrel, before regaining a little ground, in the latest declines that have pushed crude to its lowest level in roughly six weeks.

  • Friday morning's drop comes after new lockdowns in Austria and restrictions elsewhere in Europe as cases rise.

What they're saying: "The market still remains fundamentally in a good position but lockdowns are now an obvious risk to this if other countries follow Austria's lead," Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said in a note.

The intrigue: Even before today's decline, oil had fallen from multiyear highs in October.

  • Bloomberg has an interesting piece about the effects of Biden administration threats of actions like releasing crude from strategic stockpiles.
  • "President Joe Biden, battling the political consequences of the strongest inflationary surge in decades, has spent a good month trying to talk down the price of oil. And for now, it’s working," it reports.

Go deeper

Jacob KnutsonCourtenay Brown
Nov 17, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Biden asks FTC to investigate gas and oil companies for “illegal conduct”

President Biden speaking in front of a bridge in Woodstock, N.H., Nov. 16. Photo: John Tully/Getty Images

President Biden sent a letter to Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan Wednesday asking the agency to determine whether “illegal conduct” by large oil and gas companies is pushing up gasoline prices.

Why it matters: It's unlikely that the letter will bring down gas prices anytime soon, though an FTC investigation could clarify how such companies determine prices.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Nov 18, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Democrats urge Biden to do more about inflation

Rep. Elissa Slotkin greets President Biden as he arrives in Lansing, Michigan, last month. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Frontline Democrats in the House and Senate are growing increasingly frustrated with the lack of urgency to combat rising prices, and are calling on President Biden to do more as consumers confront sticker shock ahead of the holidays.

Why it matters: The current party-line message on increasing inflation is that it's largely a product of the pandemic, and economists expect prices to come down early next year. However, many Democrats facing tough reelection fights think the Biden administration could be doing more to accelerate the process.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
11 mins ago - World

Top Democrat proposes crushing sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) has introduced an amendment that would trigger a cascade of sanctions against top Russian officials, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, major financial institutions, sovereign debt transactions and more in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: U.S. officials have been sounding the alarm about Russia's massive military buildup on the eastern border of Ukraine. The sanctions threat is intended to serve as a powerful deterrent against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow