Oil's comeback is stalling

The crude oil price recovery has hit the skids, a gloomy sign for U.S. producers, some of whom are risking bankruptcy.

What's happening: Oil prices are on track for their first weekly decline in well over a month, per Reuters.

  • Prices for WTI, the U.S. benchmark, are trading at roughly $36.45 this morning, about where they were late yesterday afternoon following two days of declines.
  • "Second wave coronavirus risks on crushing hopes for a steady global economic recovery that was spearheading prospects of improving crude demand," Oanda analyst Edward Moya said in a note yesterday.
  • He cited the "supply glut overhang and diminishing crude demand expectations."

The big picture: "The market has shrugged off a pledge by OPEC+ to extend record output cuts, with sentiment souring this week after the Federal Reserve warned of prolonged damage to the economy by the pandemic and U.S. inventories reached record highs," Bloomberg reports.

Threat level: Prices remain below what it typically takes for companies to drill new wells and in some cases even cover costs for operating existing wells (check out this Dallas Fed survey for a snapshot).

What's next: A Barclays note sees prices starting to rise again eventually, but expect continued near-term headwinds despite the demand revival and supply cuts.

  • They see the pace of the recovery slowing down after the sharp rise from April's troughs.
  • Their note projects U.S. prices averaging $34-per-barrel in the third quarter and $40-per-barrel in Q4, with continued increases throughout next year.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 7,550,933 — Total deaths: 422,136 — Total recoveries — 3,563,915Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 2,026,073 — Total deaths: 113,883 — Total recoveries: 540,292 — Total tested: 21,933,301Map.
  3. Public health: Nursing homes are running out of protective gear despite the government's coronavirus promises.
  4. Business: Treasury leans against naming small businesses that received PPP loans.
  5. 2020 election: Trump ramps up travel with coronavirus disclaimer at rallies.
  6. 🎡 Entertainment: Theme parks begin reopening after 3 months of coronavirus closures.
Trump targets International Criminal Court for sanctions over war crimes probe

President Trump signed an executive order Thursday authorizing economic sanctions and travel restrictions against workers from the International Criminal Court who are investigating American troops and intelligence officials for alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.

Why it matters: This is the ICC's first investigation of U.S. forces, and both Afghan and U.S. officials oppose it. The U.S. does not formally recognize the jurisdiction of the court, and the Trump administration is refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

Treasury leans against naming small businesses that received PPP loans

The U.S. Treasury Department is leaning against releasing the names of small businesses that received Paycheck Protection Program loans, as first reported by Politico and confirmed by Axios.

Why it matters: Taxpayers bailed out millions of small businesses with hundreds of billions of dollars. But they may never know where the money went ⁠— a lack of transparency that could make it harder to know how well the program worked, or if certain applications were fraudulent.

