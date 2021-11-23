Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Ohio county official denies knowing about attempted breach of election network

Residents of Lake County participate in early voting on Oct. 16, 2020. Photo: Dustin Franz/AFP via Getty Images

John Hamercheck, president of Ohio's Lake County Board of Commissioners, on Tuesday denied knowing about any attempts to breach the county's election network during the spring primary.

Driving the news: According to the Washington Post, a private laptop was plugged into the network inside Hamercheck's government office on May 4. No sensitive data was obtained.

  • "But routine network traffic captured by the computer was circulated at an August 'cyber symposium' on alleged election fraud hosted by MyPillow executive Mike Lindell, an ally of former president Donald Trump," the Post wrote Tuesday. There has been no evidence of election fraud during the 2020 election.
  • The Post reported last week that the FBI and state agencies were investigating the incident.

What he's saying: "To my knowledge there was never an attempt to access or breach the Lake County Board of Elections computer network that day," Hamercheck said at a board meeting Tuesday.

  • He said that he has not been questioned by any agencies probing the incident.
  • He added that he would share more information "as soon as we're finished gathering and verifying the appropriate materials."

The big picture: "The Lake County incident bears similarities to events in Colorado earlier this year, when government officials helped an outsider gain access to the county voting system in an effort to find fraud," the Post reported Tuesday.

Editor's note: This post has been corrected to reflect that news about FBI and state agency investigations was reported last week (not in May).

Jason Clayworth, author of Des Moines
14 hours ago - Axios Des Moines

Experts: Polk County's school masking data is messy

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The Polk County Health Department's review of COVID-19 data shows that transmission rates in county schools decreased soon after a Sept. 13 federal court ruling paused Iowa's ban on school mask mandates.

  • County health officials told Axios that school transmission rates have fallen faster than the overall community's case decline.

Yes, but: While larger studies suggest masking is a likely contributor to the decline, two Iowa university experts say it's not so simple.

Shawna Chen
24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

CISA and FBI issue holiday season ransomware warning

Photo: Nicolas Asfouri/AFP via Getty Images

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are urging public and private sector organizations to remain vigilant and bolster protections against ransomware and other cyberattacks during the holidays.

Why it matters: Malicious cyber actors often take advantage of holidays and weekends to disrupt critical networks, the agencies said. Ahead of Thanksgiving, the federal government is warning organizations to be proactive about reducing vulnerability to cyberattacks.

Zachary Basu
39 mins ago - World

U.S. unveils invitation list for Biden's "Summit for Democracy"

Expand chart
Data: State Department. Axios Visuals.

Taiwan is among the 110 delegations invited to President Biden's "Summit for Democracy" next month, according to a list released by the State Department on Tuesday night.

Why it matters: Taiwan's inclusion is sure to infuriate the Chinese government, which views the self-governing island as a breakaway territory and opposes any attempts to legitimize it on the international stage.

