Ohio GOP Gov. Mike DeWine signs abortion bill into law

Rebecca Falconer

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Photo: Justin Merriman/Getty Images

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) has signed a bill into law that imposes criminal penalties on doctors who don't give medical care in the rare case of a baby born alive after an abortion attempt.

Details: The bill also requires doctors to report such circumstances.

  • Under the law, abortion clinics are prohibited from working with physicians who "teach or provide instruction, directly or indirectly, at a medical school or osteopathic medical school affiliated with a state university or college ... any state hospital, or other public institution."

The big picture: Republican-led states have tightened abortion restrictions over the past several months, and the Supreme Court is considering separate challenges to Roe v. Wade.

What they're saying: Republican state Sen. Terry Johnson, who sponsored the bill, said after DeWine signed it into law on Wednesday, "Every child, no matter the circumstances surrounding his or her birth, deserves our compassion and care."

The other side: Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region CEO Kersha Deibel said in a statement "we're at a crisis point for abortion access in Ohio and across the country."

  • "Anti-abortion politicians have made it their job to bury abortion providers under so many TRAP laws that providing and accessing essential health care to Ohioans has become an obstacle course," she added.

Flashback: Ohio governor signs law banning abortions after detection of fetal heartbeat

Tyler Buchanan
Dec 22, 2021 - Axios Columbus

Ohio experiencing COVID déjà vu

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

This year is wrapping up much like the one before it did: with a spike of COVID cases and hospitalizations.

Shawna Chen
Updated 19 hours ago - Health

Supreme Court schedules Jan. 7 oral arguments on Biden's vaccine mandates

President Biden during a meeting at the White House on Dec. 22. Photo: Drew Angerer via Getty Images

The Supreme Court said Wednesday it will hold oral arguments on Jan. 7 to consider legal challenges to President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health care workers and large companies.

Why it matters: The mandates have faced a series of lawsuits from Republican-led states, businesses and religious coalitions.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Texas parole board withdraws George Floyd pardon recommendation

A mural honoring George Floyd in Houston, Texas. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

George Floyd will not be posthumously pardoned for a 2004 Houston drug charge because the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles withdrew its recommendation, the Dallas Morning News first reported Thursday.

Driving the news: The board had recommended a full pardon for Floyd for the charge, for which he served 10 months in prison. A spokesperson for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) told the Morning News that recommendation "contained procedural errors" and said there had been a "lack of compliance with Board rules."

