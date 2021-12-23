Ohio GOP Gov. Mike DeWine signs abortion bill into law

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) has signed a bill into law that imposes criminal penalties on doctors who don't give medical care in the rare case of a baby born alive after an abortion attempt.

Details: The bill also requires doctors to report such circumstances.

Under the law, abortion clinics are prohibited from working with physicians who "teach or provide instruction, directly or indirectly, at a medical school or osteopathic medical school affiliated with a state university or college ... any state hospital, or other public institution."

The big picture: Republican-led states have tightened abortion restrictions over the past several months, and the Supreme Court is considering separate challenges to Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court has indicated it'll likely throw out the framework established in Roe v. Wade, but it's not clear whether a majority of the justices would overturn the court's precedents entirely, per Axios' Oriana Gonzalez.

What they're saying: Republican state Sen. Terry Johnson, who sponsored the bill, said after DeWine signed it into law on Wednesday, "Every child, no matter the circumstances surrounding his or her birth, deserves our compassion and care."

The other side: Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region CEO Kersha Deibel said in a statement "we're at a crisis point for abortion access in Ohio and across the country."

"Anti-abortion politicians have made it their job to bury abortion providers under so many TRAP laws that providing and accessing essential health care to Ohioans has become an obstacle course," she added.

