27 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Why the gap between offshore wind and oil-and-gas might narrow over the 2020s

Ben Geman
Reproduced from Wood Mackenzie; Chart: Axios Visuals

A Wood Mackenzie analyst note shows that the gap in global investment between offshore wind and offshore oil-and-gas is expected to narrow as the 2020s progress.

The intrigue: The brief report explores why investors should be interested in a sector in which projects typically offer lower returns than oil-and-gas projects.

  • "[A]ny investment in the oil and gas sector is now subject to 'energy transition risk,' which encompasses falling demand for oil, the potential cost of the carbon intensity of assets, and more," the note states.
  • "There’s also a real possibility that both upstream project returns and renewables project returns will evolve, taking into account changing cost of capital, government subsidies and technology development."

Go deeper: Why U.S. offshore wind is finally going big

Amy Harder

There's more oil and gas than ever — and the industry is tanking

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The world's oil and natural gas companies are drilling their way into financial and social hell.

Driving the news: The industry's stocks are in the toilet, and climate change is fast becoming a mainstream investor worry. These problems overlap and neither is going away anytime soon — if ever.

Go deeperArrowFeb 10, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Orion Rummler

Climate activists target Big Tech over fossil fuel work

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Big Tech is making splash with its aggressive carbon reduction goals, but some of its employees and climate activists are criticizing Google, Microsoft and Amazon for nonetheless partnering with fossil fuel companies to use artificial intelligence to find hidden hydrocarbons and bring them to market.

Why it matters: Big oil companies are some of the richest, most resourceful enterprises in the world. They collect multiple terabytes of data daily but don't have the capacity to analyze and efficiently utilize that volume of facts without AI.

Go deeperArrowFeb 14, 2020 - Technology
Ben Geman

BP vows to "fundamentally" change with net-zero emissions target

Photo: Lance King/Getty Images

BP said Wednesday that it is reorienting its business with new climate targets — including first-time emissions commitments for its products' use in the economy — and a new team to help countries, cities and other companies cut carbon.

Why it matters: It's the latest sign of how multinational oil-and-gas giants — especially European-headquartered players — are expanding climate pledges under intense pressure from activists and investors.

Go deeperArrowFeb 12, 2020 - Energy & Environment