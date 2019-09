The perpetrator of a mass shooting in Odessa, Texas Saturday had been fired from his job that morning, and later called police and the FBI before opening fire in a drive-by shooting that left 7 dead and 22 injured, per AP.

What we know: The shooter had already been "in trouble" at work, according to FBI special agent Christopher Combs, and was terminated from his job at Journey Oilfield Services that morning. But authorities say his firing was not the cause of his actions.