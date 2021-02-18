Sign up for our daily briefing

Obamas acquire 9/11 film starring Michael Keaton for Netflix

Actor Michael Keaton in Hollywood in 2019. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Productions company has picked up a film starring Michael Keaton about the push for the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund that will screen on Netflix, the streaming giant announced Wednesday.

The big picture: Since the former president and first lady signed a multi-year deal with Netflix, Higher Ground Productions has produced a raft of TV shows and won an Oscar for best documentary last year.

  • Their latest movie, "Worth," is based on a memoir written by lawyer Kenneth Feinberg about his work as a lawyer appointed special master of the Sept. 11 Victim Compensation Fund.
  • He's "tasked by Congress to allocate financial compensation to the victims of the tragedy — to calculate incalculable loss in the face of cynicism, bureaucracy, and the politics of division," per a Netflix statement.

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Feb 16, 2021 - Economy & Business

Americans are consuming more foreign content than ever

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Content from abroad is boosting its share of the American entertainment diet, thanks in large part to streaming, the pandemic and the creator economy.

Why it matters:  "As 'American exceptionalism' has become less of a truth geopolitically, the same goes for entertainment," says Brad Grossman, founder and CEO of ZEITGUIDE.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Feb 16, 2021 - Economy & Business

Disney+ races to catch Netflix after subscriber numbers surge in first year

Data: Company filings; Chart: Michelle McGhee/Axios

In a little over a year, Disney+ has accrued nearly half of the number of subscribers Netflix has accumulated over the past decade.

Why it matters: Disney is the first traditional media company to nail streaming.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kadia GobaRebecca Falconer
22 mins ago - Health

Report: New York Gov. Cuomo under investigation over nursing home deaths

New York Gov., Andrew Cuomo during an October news conference in New York City. Photo: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration is under investigation by the FBI and U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn over its handling of COVID-19 nursing home deaths, the Albany Times-Union first reported Wednesday.

Why it matters: The news comes as N.Y. state lawmakers begin efforts to repeal the Democratic governor's pandemic emergency powers after it was revealed his administration delayed releasing data of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, prompting allegations of a cover-up.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow