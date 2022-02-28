Obama to keynote misinformation event

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Former President Obama will give the keynote on April 21 at a forum on disinformation at the Cyber Policy Center at Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.

Why it matters: With disinformation burgeoning at home and abroad, Obama's views can be expected to get massive news coverage and social-media lift.

Obama's office confirmed two other upcoming appearances, including a second event focused on disinformation: