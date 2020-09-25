Obama issues second round of 2020 endorsements

Former President Barack Obama on Friday endorsed 111 Democratic candidates running for office in November, including 29 in House races and seven in Senate races.

The state of play: Obama has so far endorsed 229 candidates in state and federal races across 34 states this year after issuing a first wave of endorsements in August.

"They’re dedicated to shoring up and strengthening our democracy, a project that’s going to take time and require all of us — but it begins by electing Democrats right now," Obama said in a statement alongside the endorsements.

The big picture: Obama's second wave of endorsements come weeks after after he tore into President Trump at the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention and let loose frustrations he had held back for four years.