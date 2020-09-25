46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Obama issues second round of 2020 endorsements

Photo: Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama on Friday endorsed 111 Democratic candidates running for office in November, including 29 in House races and seven in Senate races.

The state of play: Obama has so far endorsed 229 candidates in state and federal races across 34 states this year after issuing a first wave of endorsements in August.

  • "They’re dedicated to shoring up and strengthening our democracy, a project that’s going to take time and require all of us — but it begins by electing Democrats right now," Obama said in a statement alongside the endorsements.

The big picture: Obama's second wave of endorsements come weeks after after he tore into President Trump at the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention and let loose frustrations he had held back for four years.

Hans Nichols
Sep 24, 2020 - Politics & Policy

National security officials endorse Biden

Photo: Jim Watson/Getty Images

A group of 489 former national security leaders, including Paul Selva, a retired four-star general and the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Trump, have endorsed Joe Biden for president.

The big picture: Among the names signing Thursday’s letter: Sean O'Keefe, a former Navy secretary for President George H.W. Bush; Richard Armitage, deputy secretary of state for President George W. Bush; and Admiral Steve Abbot (ret.) who also worked in the last Bush White House.

Orion Rummler
29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and his wife, Pamela, both tested positive for coronavirus, his office announced on Friday.

The state of play: The Northams were tested after one of their staff "who works closely within the couple's living quarters" tested positive. The governor is asymptomatic, while his wife is "experiencing mild symptoms." They plan to isolate at home for 10 days.

Ina Fried, author of Login
44 mins ago - Technology

Amazon wants to flood America with Alexa cameras and microphones

Photo: Amazon

In a Thursday event unveiling a slew of new home devices ahead of the holidays, Amazon made clearer than ever its determination to flood America with cameras, microphones and the voice of Alexa, its AI assistant.

The big picture: Updating popular products and expanding its range to car alarms and in-home drones, Amazon extended its lead in smart home devices and moved into new areas including cloud gaming and car security. The new offerings will also fuel criticism that the tech giant is helping equip a society built around surveillance.

