3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Obama slams GOP request for Biden-Ukraine records as aiding "Russian disinformation"

Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The office of former President Barack Obama privately claimed in March that a Republican request for records related to Joe Biden and Ukraine would "give credence to a Russian disinformation campaign," according to a letter obtained by BuzzFeed News.

Why it matters: President Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate unsubstantiated corruption allegations against Biden and his son fueled his impeachment last year.

  • Immediately after Trump's Senate acquittal, Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) announced a review of "potential conflicts of interest posed by the business activities of Hunter Biden and his associates during the Obama administration."
  • The pair of GOP senators also requested records of meetings between Obama officials and Alexandra Chalupa, a Democratic operative who has been at the heart of unfounded conspiracy theories about Ukrainian election interference.

What they're saying: A representative for Obama claimed in a letter to the National Archives and Records Administration that the Republicans' request "arises out of efforts by some, actively supported by Russia, to shift the blame for Russian interference in the 2016 election to Ukraine."

  • “The request for early release of presidential records in order to give credence to a Russian disinformation campaign — one that has already been thoroughly investigated by a bipartisan congressional committee — is without precedent."
  • “This use of the special access process serves no legitimate purpose, and does not outweigh or justify infringing confidentiality interests that all presidents have sought to protect.”

The letter points to testimony by former top White House Russia expert Fiona Hill, who called the theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election as “a fictional narrative that is being perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services.”

Yes, but: The letter conceded that the records could be released "in the interest of countering the misinformation campaign underlying this request."

Read the letter.

Go deeper

Coronavirus dashboard

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Noam Galai, Jamie McCarthy, Josep LAGO / AFP, Alfredo Estrella / AFP, and Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto, all via Getty Images

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 3,659,759 — Total deaths: 256,928 — Total recoveries — 1,197,735Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 1,203,673 — Total deaths: 71,031 — Total recoveries — 189,791 — Total tested: 7,544,328Map.
  3. Trump administration: Trump says it's "possible" some lives will be lost as U.S. reopens — Whistleblower alleges Trump admin ignored pandemic warnings — Pence says the White House is considering disbanding the coronavirus task force.
  4. World: Top U.K. coronavirus scientist resigns after breaking lockdown rules, as country overtakes Italy for highest death toll in Europe.
  5. States: NY Democratic primary is back onTexas to allow salons and barbershops to reopen this week.
  6. Business: The good and bad news about working from home Disney's stock up slightly after mixed Q1 earningsAirbnb cuts 25% of its global workforce.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Whistleblower alleges Trump administration ignored coronavirus warnings

HHS Secretary Alex Azar at the White House on April 30. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Rick Bright, the former director of the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), filed a whistleblower complaint Tuesday alleging that the Department of Health and Human Services failed to take early action to mitigate the threat of the novel coronavirus.

Flashback: Bright said last month he believes he was ousted after clashing with HHS leadership over his attempts to limit the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The good and bad news about working from home during the pandemic

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Although many, many companies pulled off relatively seamless transitions to operating fully remote, workers are discovering unforeseen consequences of the sudden switch.

The big picture: This is not normal teleworking. Typically, employees aren't caring for or schooling kids while on the job — and they're not prohibited from seeing friends, working from a coffee shop or going to the gym.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow4 hours ago - Economy & Business