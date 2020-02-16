2 hours ago - Sports

Obama addresses "heartbreaking" death of Kobe Bryant at NBA event

Rebecca Falconer

Former President Barack Obama speaks on the stage at a December Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama paid tribute at an NBA All-Star Weekend Newsmaker Brunch Saturday to basketball great Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, who died in a helicopter crash last month, video shared by CNN's Wolf Blitzer online shows.

"That loss is something I know many are still grappling with. Particularly Kobe, because he was with his daughter and those families and those children and those of us who have had the joy and privilege of being parents and taking kids to ball games and then rooting for our children and seeing our dreams and hopes passed on to them. Nothing is more heartbreaking."
— Excerpt from Obama's speech

Orion Rummler

Vanessa Bryant breaks her silence on the deaths of Kobe and Gianna

Kobe Bryant and his daughter in a mural. Photo: Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

Vanessa Bryant said she was "completely devastated" by the sudden loss of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and her daughter Gianna in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Driving the news: LeBron James and other stars have paid tribute to the NBA legend, Vanessa Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter on Instagram since both Kobe and Gianna were killed in a California helicopter crash on Sunday.

Rebecca Falconer

"Heartbroken" LeBron James joins other stars in honoring Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant on court for the Los Angeles Lakers during the Sprite Slam Dunk Contest, part of 2010 NBA All-Star Weekend at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Photo: Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

LeBron James said Monday he's "heartbroken" as he joined other stars in paying tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a California helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, a day earlier.

Details: James said at the start of his Instagram post, "I’m not ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn't think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have."

Ursula Perano

NBA postpones Lakers vs. Clippers game following Bryant family deaths

Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images.

The NBA announced Monday that it will postpone Tuesday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers out of respect for the loss of Gianna and Kobe Bryant.

The big picture: Bryant hosted a 20-year career with the Lakers. The Staples Center, where the Lakers play and where the game is set to be hosted, has become a mourning ground for his followers following the tragic helicopter crash Sunday that took his and his daughter Gianna's life, in addition to seven others. The game will be rescheduled at a later date.

