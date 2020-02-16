Obama addresses "heartbreaking" death of Kobe Bryant at NBA event
Former President Barack Obama speaks on the stage at a December Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Former President Barack Obama paid tribute at an NBA All-Star Weekend Newsmaker Brunch Saturday to basketball great Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, who died in a helicopter crash last month, video shared by CNN's Wolf Blitzer online shows.
"That loss is something I know many are still grappling with. Particularly Kobe, because he was with his daughter and those families and those children and those of us who have had the joy and privilege of being parents and taking kids to ball games and then rooting for our children and seeing our dreams and hopes passed on to them. Nothing is more heartbreaking."— Excerpt from Obama's speech
