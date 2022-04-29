Second Oath Keepers member pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy

A second member of the far-right Oath Keepers militia on Friday pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy and obstruction for participating in the Jan. 6 deadly Capitol insurrection.

Driving the news: Brian Ulrich will cooperate with the federal government's ongoing investigation into the attack, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Catch up fast: Ulrich was arrested on Aug. 9, 2021 in Georgia. He was among 11 defendants that were indicted in January, including the Oath Keepers founder and leader, Stewart Rhodes.

DOJ said that Rhodes is among the nine defendants who pleaded not guilty.

Joshua James, another Oath Keepers member, in March became the first group member to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy.

Details: Ulrich admitted in his guilty plea that he conspired with other Oath Keepers "to prevent, hinder and delay the execution of the laws of the United States governing the transfer of presidential power," according to the DOJ.

He faces up to 20 years in prison for seditious conspiracy and up to 20 years for obstruction of an official proceeding.

Prosecutors allege that he encouraged other Oath Keepers to join him in Washington, D.C. to disrupt Congress' certification of votes. Additionally, he allegedly also bought "tactical gear and other items" in preparation for the riot.

By the numbers: Since Jan. 6, 2021, almost 800 people from all 50 states have been arrested in relation to the attack, DOJ said.